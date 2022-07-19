Tonix Pharmaceuticals : TNX-102 SL for Fibromyalgia, Long COVID, and PTSD

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 14, 2022, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.
Increases in AE-Related discontinuations in RALLY study compared with RELIEF study in both placebo and TNX-102 SL groups
RALLY (F306)
RELIEF (F304)
RALLY (F306)
RELIEF (F304)
Placebo
TNX-102 SL
Patients with at least one TEAE leading
6.2%
3.5%
15.2%
8.5%
to early discontinuation
Ratio of patients with at least one TEAE
leading to early discontinuation in F306
1.77
1.79
to F304 (F306/F304)
TEAE = treatment-emergent adverse event
Adverse events in RALLY
TNX-102SL 5.6 mg was well tolerated.
Among participants randomized to drug and placebo groups, 73.8% and 81.4%, respectively, completed the 14-week dosing period.
As expected, based on prior TNX-102 SL studies, oral administration site reactions were higher in the drug treatment group, including rates of tongue/mouth numbness, pain/discomfort of tongue/mouth, and product taste abnormal (typically a transient bitter aftertaste)
Tongue/mouth numbness or tingling and product aftertaste were local effects nearly always temporally related to dose administration and transiently expressed (<60 minutes) in most occurrences.
Adverse events resulted in premature study discontinuation in TNX-102 SL and placebo groups at rates of 15.2% and 6.2%, respectively
• Approximately 95% of adverse events in both the drug treatment and placebo groups were rated as mild or moderate.
