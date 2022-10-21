Advanced search
    TNXP   US8902608624

TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.

(TNXP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-10-21 pm EDT
0.5110 USD   +1.19%
Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Summary Investor Presentation October 2022
PU
Tonix Pharmaceuticals : TNX-601 ER for Major Depressive Disorder
PU
Tonix Pharmaceuticals : TNX-1900 for Chronic Migraine
PU
Tonix Pharmaceuticals : TNX-1900 for Chronic Migraine

10/21/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
TNX-1900

Chronic Migraine

NASDAQ: TNXP

Version P0388 October 21, 2022 (Doc 1116)

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 14, 2022, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

2

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

TNX-1900 for the Treatment of Migraine: Prevalence

One billion individuals worldwide suffer from migraines (~14% of population)1 Migraine is the second leading cause of years lived with disability1

In U.S., the estimated cost of all migraine headaches was $78 billion in 20142

  • Approximately 30% of those costs ($23 billion) were direct medical costs

Chronic migraine (≥ 15 headaches / month ) effects about 1-2% of individuals3

  • 75-150million individuals worldwide
  • 3-7million in the U.S.

CGRP antibodies are the only migraine specific prophylaxis drugs approved in decades

  • Requires parenteral administration (systemic effects on peripheral CGRP pathways)
  • Long term safety concerns with prolonged systemic blockade of CGRP receptor4

1 GBD 2016 Headache Collaborators, Global, regional, and national burden of migraine and tension-type headache, 1990-2016: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, Lancet Neurol 2018; 17: 954-76

  1. Gooch, C. L., et al., The Burden of Neurological Disease in the United States: A Summary Report and Call to Action. Ann Neurol. 2017; 81:479-484
  2. Natoli et al., Global prevalence of chronic migraine: a systematic review, Cephalagia, 2010, 30:599-609
  3. Robbins, At Stake: The Possible Long-Term Side Effects of CGRP Antagonists, https://www.practicalpainmanagement.com/pain/headache/stake-possible-long-term-side-effects-cgrp-antagonists, accessed November 8, 2020.

PORTFOLIO CNS

3

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

TNX-1900 for the Treatment of Migraine and Craniofacial Pain: Overview

Novel intranasal oxytocin formulation being developed as a prophylactic treatment for chronic migraine

  • Based on a propriety formulation of oxytocin*, a naturally occurring human hormone that acts as a neurotransmitter in the brain

Clinical and preliminary research has shown that low oxytocin levels in the body can lead to increase in headache frequency, and that increased oxytocin levels can relieve headaches

  • Certain other chronic pain conditions are also associated with decreased oxytocin levels

Oxytocin when delivered via the nasal route, results in enhanced binding of oxytocin to receptors on neurons in the trigeminal system, inhibiting transmission of pain signals

Intranasal oxytocin has been shown in animals that it can also block CGRP release, a pathway known to be critical to the pathogenesis of migraine attacks.

*Oxytocin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as Pitocin®, an intravenous infusion or intramuscular injection drug, for use in pregnant women to induce labor. An intranasal form of oxytocin was marketed by Novartis to assist in nursing as Syntocinon®, but the product was withdrawn and the New Drug Application (NDA) has been discontinued.

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

PORTFOLIO CNS

4

TNX-1900 for the Treatment of Migraine: Mechanism of Action

Preclinical research showed that nasally applied TNX-1900 selectively inhibits the activity of trigeminal pain-sensing nerve cells and blocks the release of CGRP

  • TNX-1900is believed to interrupt pain signals at the trigeminal ganglia by suppressing electrical impulses, a potentially different activity than drugs that just block CGRP

Migraine attacks are caused, in part, by the release of CGRP from pain-sensing nerve cells that are part of the trigeminal system

  • The CGRP binds to receptors on other nerve cells and starts a cascade of events that eventually results in a severe headache. This, in turn, reduces various kinds of trigeminal nerve associated pain and prevents CGRP from acting at receptors in the central nervous system that are involved in migraine.

We believe targeted delivery of oxytocin could translate into selective blockade of CGRP release in the trigeminal ganglion and not throughout the body, which could be a potential safety advantage over systemic CGRP inhibition

  • In addition, daily dosing is more quickly reversible, in contrast to monthly or quarterly dosing, giving physicians and their patients greater control

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

PORTFOLIO CNS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 16:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
