Tonix Pharmaceuticals : TNX-1900 for Chronic Migraine

TNX-1900 for the Treatment of Migraine: Prevalence
One billion individuals worldwide suffer from migraines (~14% of population)1 Migraine is the second leading cause of years lived with disability1
In U.S., the estimated cost of all migraine headaches was $78 billion in 20142
Approximately 30% of those costs ($23 billion) were direct medical costs
Chronic migraine (≥ 15 headaches / month ) effects about 1-2% of individuals3
75-150million individuals worldwide
3-7million in the U.S.
CGRP antibodies are the only migraine specific prophylaxis drugs approved in decades
Requires parenteral administration (systemic effects on peripheral CGRP pathways)
Long term safety concerns with prolonged systemic blockade of CGRP receptor4
TNX-1900 for the Treatment of Migraine and Craniofacial Pain: Overview
Novel intranasal oxytocin formulation being developed as a prophylactic treatment for chronic migraine
Based on a propriety formulation of oxytocin*, a naturally occurring human hormone that acts as a neurotransmitter in the brain
Clinical and preliminary research has shown that low oxytocin levels in the body can lead to increase in headache frequency, and that increased oxytocin levels can relieve headaches
Certain other chronic pain conditions are also associated with decreased oxytocin levels
Oxytocin when delivered via the nasal route, results in enhanced binding of oxytocin to receptors on neurons in the trigeminal system, inhibiting transmission of pain signals
Intranasal oxytocin has been shown in animals that it can also block CGRP release, a pathway known to be critical to the pathogenesis of migraine attacks.
*Oxytocin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as Pitocin®, an intravenous infusion or intramuscular injection drug, for use in pregnant women to induce labor. An intranasal form of oxytocin was marketed by Novartis to assist in nursing as Syntocinon®, but the product was withdrawn and the New Drug Application (NDA) has been discontinued.
TNX-1900 for the Treatment of Migraine: Mechanism of Action
Preclinical research showed that nasally applied TNX-1900 selectively inhibits the activity of trigeminal pain-sensing nerve cells and blocks the release of CGRP
TNX-1900is believed to interrupt pain signals at the trigeminal ganglia by suppressing electrical impulses, a potentially different activity than drugs that just block CGRP
Migraine attacks are caused, in part, by the release of CGRP from pain-sensing nerve cells that are part of the trigeminal system
The CGRP binds to receptors on other nerve cells and starts a cascade of events that eventually results in a severe headache. This, in turn, reduces various kinds of trigeminal nerve associated pain and prevents CGRP from acting at receptors in the central nervous system that are involved in migraine.
We believe targeted delivery of oxytocin could translate into selective blockade of CGRP release in the trigeminal ganglion and not throughout the body, which could be a potential safety advantage over systemic CGRP inhibition
In addition, daily dosing is more quickly reversible, in contrast to monthly or quarterly dosing, giving physicians and their patients greater control
