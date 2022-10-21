Advanced search
    TNXP   US8902608624

TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.

(TNXP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-10-21 pm EDT
0.5110 USD   +1.19%
Tonix Pharmaceuticals : Summary Investor Presentation October 2022
PU
Tonix Pharmaceuticals : TNX-601 ER for Major Depressive Disorder
PU
Tonix Pharmaceuticals : TNX-1900 for Chronic Migraine
PU
Tonix Pharmaceuticals : TNX-601 ER for Major Depressive Disorder

10/21/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
TNX-601 ER

Major Depressive Disorder

NASDAQ: TNXP

Version P0387 October 21, 2022 (Doc 1115)

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 14, 2022, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

2

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

TNX-601ER*: Depression

Tianeptine Hemioxalate Extended-Release Tablets

CNS

PROFILE

A novel, oral, extended-releaseonce-daily tablet

Mechanistically different from traditional monoaminergic treatments for depression

Indirectly modulates the glutamatergic system

  • No direct binding to NMDA, AMPA, or kainate receptors

Treatment effect of tianeptine in depression is well-established

Patents Issued

DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Market Entry: Major Depressive Disorder

Additional Indications: PTSD,

Neurocognitive Disorder From Corticosteroids

Status: Phase 2 ready

Next Steps: Initiate a Phase 2 double- blind, placebo-controlled,parallel-group, randomized, potentially pivotal study in 1Q 2023.

Expected to enroll approximately 300 patients across 30 sites in the US.

*TNX-601 ER has not been approved for any indication.

PORTFOLIO

AMPA=α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid; MAOI=monoamine oxidase inhibitors; NMDA=N-methyl-D-aspartate.

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

3

About Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

  • Symptoms cause clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning
  • Majority of people who suffer from depression do not respond adequately to initial antidepressant therapy1
  • According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), an estimated 21 M adults in the U.S. in 2020 experienced at least one major depressive episode2, with highest prevalence among individuals aged 18-25 at an annual rate of 17.0%

1Rush AJ, et al. (2007) Am J. Psychiatry 163:11, pp. 1905-1917 (STAR*D Study).

2Data Courtesy of SAMHSA on Past Year Prevalence of Major Depressive Episode Among U.S. Adults (2020). Retrieved from http://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/major-depression.shtml

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

PORTFOLIO CNS

4

About TNX-601 ER

Targeted therapy for Major Depressive Disorder

  • Tianeptine sodium (amorphous) immediate release (IR) tablets have been available in Europe and many countries in Asia and Latin America for the treatment of MDD since it was first marketed in France in 1989. Due to its short half-life, tianeptine sodium IR is taken three times daily, which is challenging for patient adherence.
  • Currently, there is no tianeptine-containing product approved in the U.S. and no extended- release tianeptine product approved anywhere in the world. Tonix discovered a novel hemioxalate salt of tianeptine that may provide improved stability, consistency, and manufacturability compared to known salt forms of tianeptine.
  • TNX-601ER is taken once daily, increasing patient compliance and is thereby anticipated to improve the overall effectiveness of treatment compared to that of tianeptine sodium IR.

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

PORTFOLIO CNS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 16:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Consensus
