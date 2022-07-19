Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNXP   US8902608624

TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.

(TNXP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15 2022-07-19 pm EDT
1.305 USD   +4.40%
02:04pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : TNX-102 SL for Fibromyalgia, Long COVID, and PTSD
PU
02:04pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : TNX-801 for Smallpox and Monkeypox & TNX-1840/TNX-1850 for COVID-19
PU
01:54pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Summary Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tonix Pharmaceuticals : TNX-801 for Smallpox and Monkeypox & TNX-1840/TNX-1850 for COVID-19

07/19/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TNX-801 & TNX-1840/1850

Vaccine Platform

NASDAQ: TNXP

Version 0358 July 19, 2022 (Doc 1041)

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation regarding strategic plans, expectations and objectives for future operations or results are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation, even if subsequently made available by Tonix on its website or otherwise. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 14, 2022, and periodic reports and current reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

2

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

INFECTIOUS DISEASE: KEY CANDIDATES

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Live Virus Vaccines: Development Rationale

  • Control of smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox and other viral conditions
    • Prevent forward transmission
  • Effective in eliciting durable or long-term immunity
  • Economical to manufacture at scale
    • Low dose because replication amplifies dose in vivo
    • Single shot administration
  • Standard refrigeration required for shipping and storage
  • Live virus vaccines are the oldest vaccine technology
    • Starting with Edward Jenner's smallpox vaccine, the first vaccine, eradicated smallpox

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

PORTFOLIO DISEASE INFECTIOUS

4

TNX-801: Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine

Live Virus Platform Development Program

APPLICATION OF LIVE VIRUS PLATFORM

  • TNX-801is a cloned version of horsepox1 (without any insert) purified from cell culture
  • In addition to being a potential addition to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile, TNX-801 will support recognition of the RPV/horsepox platform

ANIMAL TESTING OF TNX-801 WITH SOUTHERN RESEARCH INSTITUTE

  • Non-humanprimate monkeypox challenge testing: positive data reported in 1Q 20202

DEVELOPED IN COLLABORATION WITH UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA

  • Proprietary synthetic biology approach and vector system

Patents Filed

DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Market Entry: Smallpox and

Monkeypox Vaccine

Status: Preclinical, Pre-IND

Next Steps: Developing GMP manufacturing for TNX-801; Initiate Phase 1 Trial, 2H 2023

*TNX-801 is in the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.

PORTFOLIO DISEASE INFECTIOUS

1Noyce RS, et al. Construction of an infectious horsepox virus vaccine from chemically synthesized DNA fragments. PLoS One. 2018 Jan 19;13(1):e0188453.

2Noyce, RS, et al. Synthetic Chimeric Horsepox Virus (scHPXV) Vaccination Protects Macaques from Monkeypox* Presented as a poster at the American Society of Microbiology BioThreats Conference - January 29, 2020, Arlington, VA. (https://content.equisolve.net/tonixpharma/media/10929ac27f4fb5f5204f5cf41d59a121.pdf)

5

© 2022 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 18:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
02:04pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : TNX-102 SL for Fibromyalgia, Long COVID, and PTSD
PU
02:04pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : TNX-801 for Smallpox and Monkeypox & TNX-1840/TNX-1850 for COVID-1..
PU
01:54pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Summary Investor Presentation
PU
01:54pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Investor Factsheet
PU
07/12TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Summary Investor Presentation
PU
07/12TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
07/11Tonix Pharmaceuticals Plans Phas 2 Trial of Depressive Disorder Drug Next Year, Pending..
MT
07/11TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Development of TNX-601 ER, a Potential Abuse Deterrent, ..
PU
07/11TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
07/11Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Announces Development of TNX-601 ER
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -113 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,6 M 39,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,25 $
Average target price 40,67 $
Spread / Average Target 3 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Lederman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bradley Saenger Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bruce L. Daugherty Executive Vice President-Research
Gregory M. Sullivan Secretary & Chief Medical Officer
Jessica Edgar Morris Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP.-89.08%40
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.13%76 388
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.26%73 162
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.80%63 215
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.07%44 515
BIONTECH SE-37.54%39 133