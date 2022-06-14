Tonlin Department Store : Important Resolutions of the Year 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/14 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Adopted of the proposal of 2021 earnings distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: To approve the proposal of amendments to the Company's "Articles of Incorporation" 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adopted of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statement. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: NA 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)To approve the proposal of amendments to the Company's "Operational Procedures of the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets" (2)To approve the proposal of re-establishing the Company's "Rules of Procedure for Share-holder Meetings" 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The 2021 employee remuneration is NT$150,000 and director remuneration is NT$0. The employee remuneration is 0.105% of the net profit before tax without distributing the employee and director remunerations, all paid in cash. The actual amount distributed is different from the estimated amount accounted for NT$1,850,000; such difference is adjusted as the profit and loss in 2022. (2)The Company proposed to distribute cash dividends totaling NT$104,362,500 or NT$0.5 per share from 2021 available enrnings. The board of directors has been authorized under Article 29 of Articles of Incorporation to execute the above distribution, and made a special resolution during the board meeting held on March 14, 2022. The payment was made on May 9, 2022.