    2910   TW0002910007

TONLIN DEPARTMENT STORE CO.,LTD.

(2910)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
31.25 TWD   -2.34%
03:23aTONLIN DEPARTMENT STORE : Important Resolutions of the Year 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/10Tonlin Department Store Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/25Tonlin Department Store Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Tonlin Department Store : Important Resolutions of the Year 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TONLIN DEPARTMENT STORE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 15:12:51
Subject 
 Important Resolutions of the Year 2022
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/14
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
  Adopted of the proposal of 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
  To approve the proposal of amendments to the Company's "Articles of
  Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
  Adopted of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statement.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors: NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)To approve the proposal of amendments to the Company's "Operational
   Procedures of the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets"
(2)To approve the proposal of re-establishing the Company's "Rules of
   Procedure for Share-holder Meetings"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The 2021 employee remuneration is NT$150,000 and director remuneration is
   NT$0. The employee remuneration is 0.105% of the net profit before tax
   without distributing the employee and director remunerations, all paid in
   cash. The actual amount distributed is different from the estimated
   amount accounted for NT$1,850,000; such difference is adjusted as the
   profit and loss in 2022.
(2)The Company proposed to distribute cash dividends totaling NT$104,362,500
   or NT$0.5 per share from 2021 available enrnings. The board of directors
   has been authorized under Article 29 of Articles of Incorporation to
   execute the above distribution, and made a special resolution during the
   board meeting held on March 14, 2022. The payment was made on May 9, 2022.

Disclaimer

Tonlin Department Store Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
