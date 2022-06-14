Tonlin Department Store : Important Resolutions of the Year 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: TONLIN DEPARTMENT STORE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/14
Time of announcement
15:12:51
Subject
Important Resolutions of the Year 2022
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/14
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Adopted of the proposal of 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
To approve the proposal of amendments to the Company's "Articles of
Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adopted of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statement.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors: NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)To approve the proposal of amendments to the Company's "Operational
Procedures of the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets"
(2)To approve the proposal of re-establishing the Company's "Rules of
Procedure for Share-holder Meetings"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The 2021 employee remuneration is NT$150,000 and director remuneration is
NT$0. The employee remuneration is 0.105% of the net profit before tax
without distributing the employee and director remunerations, all paid in
cash. The actual amount distributed is different from the estimated
amount accounted for NT$1,850,000; such difference is adjusted as the
profit and loss in 2022.
(2)The Company proposed to distribute cash dividends totaling NT$104,362,500
or NT$0.5 per share from 2021 available enrnings. The board of directors
has been authorized under Article 29 of Articles of Incorporation to
execute the above distribution, and made a special resolution during the
board meeting held on March 14, 2022. The payment was made on May 9, 2022.
Tonlin Department Store Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:22:06 UTC.