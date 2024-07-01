Results Annual General Meeting



Cannes, 1-7-2024

Tonner Drones (“Tonner Drones” or the “Company”) Announces Successful Annual General Meeting.

At 3:00PM CET on Friday 28 June 2024, Tonner Drones held its annual general meeting of shareholders. The requisite quorum requirements were met, consisting of shareholders representing 83,020,510 shares (37.49% of 221,425,716 total shares outstanding).

Tonner Drones is pleased to announce that all resolutions passed through the votes of the shareholders present and represented.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops UAVs and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some of France's leading civilian and military drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management, a private equity fund, and by teaming up with other private equity funds to become a significant industry consolidator. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones to recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com

If you would like to find out more, or if you are interested in a partnership: contact@tonnerdrones.com

