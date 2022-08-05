Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Tons Lightology Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4972   TW0004972005

TONS LIGHTOLOGY INC.

(4972)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-03
30.00 TWD   -0.33%
02:51aTONS LIGHTOLOGY : The Company will hold 2Q 2022 Investor Conference on Aug. 08, 2022
PU
07/28TONS LIGHTOLOGY : The Approved Consolidated Financial Statements and Report of 2022 Second Quarter by the Board of Directors
PU
07/28TONS LIGHTOLOGY : Announcement of the Company's seventh issuance of employee stock option certificates and the subscription rules
PU
Tons Lightology : The Company will hold 2Q 2022 Investor Conference on Aug. 08, 2022

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TONS LIGHTOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 14:39:09
Subject 
 The Company will hold 2Q 2022 Investor
Conference on Aug. 08, 2022
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00pm (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Live webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company to hold the 2Q 2022 Investor Conference to give investors
the Company's operational results.
The Company will hold live webcast in Chinese at 14:00pm, please visit
http://www.zucast.com/webcast/F02L7FUY
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please check your browser settings and software versions from
http://www.zucast.com/help before the conference begins.

Disclaimer

Tons Lightology Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
