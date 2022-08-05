Tons Lightology : The Company will hold 2Q 2022 Investor Conference on Aug. 08, 2022
08/05/2022
TONS LIGHTOLOGY INC.
2022/08/05
The Company will hold 2Q 2022 Investor
Conference on Aug. 08, 2022
2022/08/08
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00pm (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Live webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company to hold the 2Q 2022 Investor Conference to give investors
the Company's operational results.
The Company will hold live webcast in Chinese at 14:00pm, please visit
http://www.zucast.com/webcast/F02L7FUY
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please check your browser settings and software versions from
http://www.zucast.com/help before the conference begins.
Tons Lightology Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.