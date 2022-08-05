Tons Lightology : The Company will hold 2Q 2022 Investor Conference on Aug. 08, 2022

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/08 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00pm (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Live webcast 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company to hold the 2Q 2022 Investor Conference to give investors the Company's operational results. The Company will hold live webcast in Chinese at 14:00pm, please visit http://www.zucast.com/webcast/F02L7FUY 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please check your browser settings and software versions from http://www.zucast.com/help before the conference begins.