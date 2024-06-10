Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. is a Canada-based investment holding company. The Company is focused on investments in companies operating in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, payment processing, syndicated credit, online commerce, and online gambling industries, including companies or other entities that service such industries (the Sectors). The Companyâs investment objectives are to opportunistically invest in a portfolio of companies operating in the sectors, assist the portfolio companies in the development and growth to the extent possible through the provision of capital, subject to the availability of funding, and financial and operational advice. Its portfolio companies include Sportclothes UAB (Sportclothes) and News 3.0 Limited (Cryptonews).