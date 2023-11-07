Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Ron Akram as the Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as well as a director, effective the date hereof.

Since starting his career in 2001, Ron has held roles as a business operator, investor and trusted advisor to institutions and private clients worldwide.

For over two decades, Ron has worked as a global markets banker, financial services consultant and advisor in a variety of structuring and distribution roles originating and completing transactions in new markets and areas of product and platform innovation in complex regulatory and governance environments. This includes serving as an investment advisor and solutions provider and in regulated functions.

Ron originally qualified as both a Solicitor in England & Wales as well as an Attorney in New York State. Ron was educated at King's College, London (LL.B), Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne (Maîtrise in Law) and London Business School (MSc in Finance) where he has also served as a course instructor.

Concurrent with Mr. Akram's appointment, Mr. Gediminas Klepackas has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, however, Mr. Klepackas remains on as a Director and the Corporate Secretary of the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Gediminas Klepackas

Tel: +370 677 73470

Email: gk@tony.holdings

