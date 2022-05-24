Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TONY   CA89032Q1072

TONY G CO-INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

(TONY)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/18 03:12:58 pm EDT
0.3050 CAD   -53.08%
2021Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Antanas Guoga as Executive Chairman
CI
2021Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Announces Appointment of Executive Chairman and Option Grant
NE
2021NEWS 3.0 LIMITED COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF BRAINGRID LIMITED (CNSX : BGRD.X) in a reverse merger transaction.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Announces Resignation of Officer

05/24/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) (the "Company"), announces the resignation of Douglas Harris as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 20, 2022.

Mr. Gediminas Klepackas, the Company's CEO, will act as interim CFO until the position can be filled.

Media Contact:

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.
Gediminas Klepackas
Chief Executive Officer
370-677-73470
gk@tony.holdings

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's goal of making investments in the blockchain and other sectors and enhancing value. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward- looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125156


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about TONY G CO-INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
2021Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Antanas Guoga as Executive ..
CI
2021Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Announces Appointment of Executive Chairman and Option Gr..
NE
2021NEWS 3.0 LIMITED COMPLETED THE ACQUI : BGRD.X) in a reverse merger transaction.
CI
2021Braingrid Limited has Changed its Name to Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd
CI
2021Braingrid Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021
CI
2021Braingrid Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, 2021
CI
2021Braingrid Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2020Braingrid Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2020
CI
2020NEWS 3.0 LIMITED ENTERED INTO A LETT : BGRD.X) in a reverse merger transaction for CAD 2 m..
CI
2020Braingrid Limited Appoints Gediminas Klepackas as Director
CI
More news
Chart TONY G CO-INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Gediminas Klepackas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Andrew Harris Chief Financial Officer
Antanas Guoga Executive Chairman
Gregory Pepin Director
Andrew Norman James Parks Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TONY G CO-INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD.-80.32%2
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.21%92 646
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.88%74 257
UBS GROUP AG8.25%61 640
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.64%36 092
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-24.78%31 722