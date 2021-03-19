Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Toolux Sanding S.A.    ALTLX   LU0394945660

TOOLUX SANDING S.A.

(ALTLX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Growth Paris - 03/25 10:30:00 am
1.6 EUR   +60.00%
02:08aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Rapport semestriel 2020
PU
02:08aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Rapport de gestion 2019
PU
02:00aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Annual Report 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toolux Sanding S A : Rapport de gestion 2019

03/19/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B.C.R.H. & Associés

Société d'Expertise Comptable et de Commissariat aux Comptes

Toolux Sanding SA

3B, boulevard du Prince Henri

L-1724 Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg B 142 041

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S

REVIEW REPORT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

December 31, 2019

SARL au capital de 1 300 000 Euros - 35 rue de Rome - 75008 PARIS - Tél : 01.45.61.20.40 - Fax : 01.45.61.21.04

RCS PARIS B 490 092 574

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(euros)

TOOLUX SANDING SA

)URP -DQXDUWR

,7(06

127(

'HFHPEHU

)URP -DQXDUWR

'HFHPEHU

6$/(6 2) 0$,1 23(5$7,216

/HVV FRVW RI PDLQ RSHUDWLRQV *5266 352),7

,9 ,, ,9 ,,$GG ,QFRPH IURP RWKHU RSHUDWLRQV

  • ,9 ,,

    /HVV 6HOOLQJ H[SHQVHV

  • ,9 ,,

    /HVV *HQHUDO DQG DGPLQLVWUDWLYH H[SHQVHV

  • ,9 ,,

    /HVV )LQDQFLDO H[SHQVHV

  • ,9 ,,

23(5$7,1* ,1&20(

,QYHVWPHQW LQFRPH ORVV H[SUHVVHG ZLWK

1RQ RSHUDWLQJ LQFRPH

/HVV 6DOHV WD[ DQG DGGLWLRQV

/HVV 1RQ RSHUDWLQJ H[SHQVHV

,9 ,,,9 ,,

352),7 %()25( 7$;/266 (;35(66(' :,7+

/HVV ,QFRPH WD[

727$/ &2035(+(16,9( ,1&20( )25 7+( <($5 352),7 3(5 6+$5( %$6,& $1' ',/87('

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Toolux Sanding SA published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 06:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOOLUX SANDING S.A.
02:08aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Rapport semestriel 2020
PU
02:08aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Rapport de gestion 2019
PU
02:00aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Annual Report 2019
PU
2019TOOLUX SANDING SA  : Half-year report
CO
More news
Chart TOOLUX SANDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Toolux Sanding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Ming Xu General Manager & Director
Ji Nan Xu Chairman
Zhi Ming Xu Director, Deputy GM & Technology Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOOLUX SANDING S.A.0.00%0
ATLAS COPCO AB19.16%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION8.52%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.77%40 649
SANDVIK AB17.69%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.9.17%31 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ