Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Toolux Sanding S.A.    ALTLX   LU0394945660

TOOLUX SANDING S.A.

(ALTLX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Growth Paris - 03/25 10:30:00 am
1.6 EUR   +60.00%
02:08aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Rapport semestriel 2020
PU
02:08aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Rapport de gestion 2019
PU
02:00aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Annual Report 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toolux Sanding S A : Rapport semestriel 2020

03/19/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOOLUX SANDING S.A

Registered office: 3B, Boulevard du Prince Henri

L-1724 LUXEMBOURG

R.C.S Luxembourg B-142.041

Unaudited Consolidated Interim

Financial Statements for the period

From January 1, 2020 until June 30, 2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(euros)

TOOLUX SANDING SA

ITEMS

From January 1, 2020 to June 30,2020

From January 1, 2019 to December 31,2019

From January 1, 2019 to June 30,2019

SALES OF MAIN OPERATIONS

3 829 548

16 078 278

5 408 983

Less:cost of main operations

-2 753 059

-13 516 636

-3 549 194

GROSS PROFIT

1 076 489

2 561 642

1 859 789

Add: Income from other operations

33 840

178 013

97 600

Less: Selling expenses

-124 837

-300 824

-316 591

Less: General and administrative expenses

-886 123

-2 509 299

-1 354 207

Less: Financial expenses

-461 776

-858 551

-697 650

OPERATING INCOME

-362 407

-929 019

-411 059

Investment income(loss expressed with "-")

30 465

-3 582 724

3 369

Non-operating income

3 860

86 400

76 720

Less:Sales tax and additions

-30 884

-36 331

-20 891

Less:Non-operating expenses

-265

-12 542

-11 514

PROFIT BEFORE TAX (LOSS EXPRESSED WITH "-")

-359 231

-4 474 216

-363 375

Less: Income tax

-7 583

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

-359 231

-4 481 799

-363 375

PROFIT PER SHARE (BASIC AND DILUTED)

-0,20

-2,56

-0,21

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(euros)

From January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020

TOOLUX SANDING SA

ITEMS

June 30, 2020

December 31,2019

June 30, 2019

NON CURRENT ASSETS :

Property, plant and equipment

9 085 214

9 197 128

17 359 100

Less:Accumulated depreciation

-6 038 006

-5 917 396

-6 500 017

Property, plant and equipment (net value)

3 047 208

3 279 732

10 859 083

Construction in progress

670 119

Intangible assets

337 351

346 967

812 787

Long-term investment

154 921

156 930

156 970

Long-term prepaid assets

12 574

15 146

23 708

Deferred tax assets

TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS

3 552 054

3 798 775

12 522 667

CURRENT ASSETS:

Inventories

1 743 324

2 724 509

2 884 790

Trade debtors

1 523 176

1 307 605

958 417

Other receivable

7 060 636

7 007 949

7 368 443

Advances to suppliers

4 526 649

4 634 812

5 820 722

Cash and cash equivalents

6 443 159

5 904 951

7 200 807

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

21 296 944

21 579 826

24 233 179

TOTAL ASSETS

24 848 998

25 378 601

36 755 846

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Bank borrowings

13 317 513

13 681 990

19 276 076

Notes payable

1 262 323

1 534 821

Trade creditors

2 481 032

1 847 823

2 133 414

Advances received from customers

60 148

610 406

833 630

Accrued payroll

123 469

153 107

Welfare benefits payable

30 076

173 704

30 473

Taxes payable

108 087

98 048

44 027

Other levies payable

8 525

7 497

5 454

Other payable

1 875 099

2 928 671

2 573 355

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

19 266 272

19 348 139

26 584 357

OWNERS'/SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Subscribed capital

1 753 667

1 753 667

1 753 667

Other reserves

1 350 652

1 709 883

5 828 306

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

2 478 407

2 566 912

2 479 527

TOTAL OWNERS' EQUITY

5 582 726

6 030 462

10 061 500

Non-controlling interests

109 989

TOTAL LIABILITIES & OWNERS' EQUITY

24 848 998

25 378 601

36 755 846

Toolux Sanding SA

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months period ended June 30, 2020

I.

General Information

The consolidated financial statements of Toolux Sanding SA ("the Company") and its subsidiaries

(collectively referred as "the Group") are prepared for the six months period ended June 30, 2020.

The registered office is located at 3B, boulevard du Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg.

The company was incorporated on 2th October 2008 as a Société Anonyme with a fully paid share capital of Euros 350 000.

On 13th October 2008, the directors increased, by a contribution in kind, the capital of the Company by 1 000 000 euros to bring it from 350 000 euros to 1 350 000 euros by the issuance of 1 000 000 new shares with a nominal value of 1 euro each.

The contribution in kind was represented by 100 % of the share capital of Giant Dragon Holdings Ltd

(Samoa), a company incorporated in Samoa on 17th January 2007 with registered number 30466 and located at Level 2, Nia Mall, Vaea Street, Apia, Samoa. The contribution in kind value was based on

Giant Dragon Holdings Ltd net asset value as at June 30, 2008.

On December 17, 2008, in connection with the admission of the Company on Alternext Market of

Euronext Paris, the board of directors realized an increase of the issued share capital paid up in cash to bring it from 1 350 000 Euros to 1 753 667 Euros (1 753 667 shares of 1 euro each). The total amount of the contribution is five million eighty-two thousand one hundred and sixty seven Euros fifty three cents

(EUROS 5 082 167,53) represented by four hundred and three thousand six hundred and sixty seven Euros (403 667) for the capital and four million six hundred and seventy-eight thousand five hundred euro fifty three cents (4 678 500,53 Euros) for the share premium.

On December 2, 2008, the company acquired from Giant Dragon Holdings Ltd, for a consideration of 2 998 000 usd, 100 % of the share capital of Shaoxing Sanding Tools Ltd, a Chinese company with registered office at Industrial Park, Ganlin Town, Shenghzou City, Zhejiang Province, China.

The principal activities of Shaoxing Sanding Tools and of its subsidiary, Zhejiang Sanding Tools are the manufacturing and selling of plastic and metal tools.

1

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Toolux Sanding SA published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 06:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOOLUX SANDING S.A.
02:08aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Rapport semestriel 2020
PU
02:08aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Rapport de gestion 2019
PU
02:00aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Annual Report 2019
PU
2019TOOLUX SANDING SA  : Half-year report
CO
More news
Chart TOOLUX SANDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Toolux Sanding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Ming Xu General Manager & Director
Ji Nan Xu Chairman
Zhi Ming Xu Director, Deputy GM & Technology Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOOLUX SANDING S.A.0.00%0
ATLAS COPCO AB19.16%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION8.52%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.77%40 649
SANDVIK AB17.69%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.9.17%31 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ