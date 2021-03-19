Toolux Sanding S A : Rapport semestriel 2020

TOOLUX SANDING S.A

Registered office: 3B, Boulevard du Prince Henri

L-1724 LUXEMBOURG

R.C.S Luxembourg B-142.041

Unaudited Consolidated Interim

Financial Statements for the period

From January 1, 2020 until June 30, 2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(euros)

TOOLUX SANDING SA

ITEMS

From January 1, 2020 to June 30,2020

From January 1, 2019 to December 31,2019

From January 1, 2019 to June 30,2019

SALES OF MAIN OPERATIONS

3 829 548

16 078 278

5 408 983

Less:cost of main operations

-2 753 059

-13 516 636

-3 549 194

GROSS PROFIT

1 076 489

2 561 642

1 859 789

Add: Income from other operations

33 840

178 013

97 600

Less: Selling expenses

-124 837

-300 824

-316 591

Less: General and administrative expenses

-886 123

-2 509 299

-1 354 207

Less: Financial expenses

-461 776

-858 551

-697 650

OPERATING INCOME

-362 407

-929 019

-411 059

Investment income(loss expressed with "-")

30 465

-3 582 724

3 369

Non-operating income

3 860

86 400

76 720

Less:Sales tax and additions

-30 884

-36 331

-20 891

Less:Non-operating expenses

-265

-12 542

-11 514

PROFIT BEFORE TAX (LOSS EXPRESSED WITH "-")

-359 231

-4 474 216

-363 375

Less: Income tax

-7 583

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

-359 231

-4 481 799

-363 375

PROFIT PER SHARE (BASIC AND DILUTED)

-0,20

-2,56

-0,21

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(euros)

From January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020

TOOLUX SANDING SA

ITEMS June 30, 2020 December 31,2019 June 30, 2019 NON CURRENT ASSETS : Property, plant and equipment 9 085 214 9 197 128 17 359 100 Less:Accumulated depreciation -6 038 006 -5 917 396 -6 500 017 Property, plant and equipment (net value) 3 047 208 3 279 732 10 859 083 Construction in progress 670 119 Intangible assets 337 351 346 967 812 787 Long-term investment 154 921 156 930 156 970 Long-term prepaid assets 12 574 15 146 23 708 Deferred tax assets TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 3 552 054 3 798 775 12 522 667 CURRENT ASSETS: Inventories 1 743 324 2 724 509 2 884 790 Trade debtors 1 523 176 1 307 605 958 417 Other receivable 7 060 636 7 007 949 7 368 443 Advances to suppliers 4 526 649 4 634 812 5 820 722 Cash and cash equivalents 6 443 159 5 904 951 7 200 807 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 21 296 944 21 579 826 24 233 179 TOTAL ASSETS 24 848 998 25 378 601 36 755 846 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Bank borrowings 13 317 513 13 681 990 19 276 076 Notes payable 1 262 323 1 534 821 Trade creditors 2 481 032 1 847 823 2 133 414 Advances received from customers 60 148 610 406 833 630 Accrued payroll 123 469 153 107 Welfare benefits payable 30 076 173 704 30 473 Taxes payable 108 087 98 048 44 027 Other levies payable 8 525 7 497 5 454 Other payable 1 875 099 2 928 671 2 573 355 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 19 266 272 19 348 139 26 584 357 OWNERS'/SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Subscribed capital 1 753 667 1 753 667 1 753 667 Other reserves 1 350 652 1 709 883 5 828 306 Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 2 478 407 2 566 912 2 479 527 TOTAL OWNERS' EQUITY 5 582 726 6 030 462 10 061 500 Non-controlling interests 109 989 TOTAL LIABILITIES & OWNERS' EQUITY 24 848 998 25 378 601 36 755 846

Toolux Sanding SA

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months period ended June 30, 2020

I.

General Information

The consolidated financial statements of Toolux Sanding SA ("the Company") and its subsidiaries

(collectively referred as "the Group") are prepared for the six months period ended June 30, 2020.

The registered office is located at 3B, boulevard du Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg.

The company was incorporated on 2th October 2008 as a Société Anonyme with a fully paid share capital of Euros 350 000.

On 13th October 2008, the directors increased, by a contribution in kind, the capital of the Company by 1 000 000 euros to bring it from 350 000 euros to 1 350 000 euros by the issuance of 1 000 000 new shares with a nominal value of 1 euro each.

The contribution in kind was represented by 100 % of the share capital of Giant Dragon Holdings Ltd

(Samoa), a company incorporated in Samoa on 17th January 2007 with registered number 30466 and located at Level 2, Nia Mall, Vaea Street, Apia, Samoa. The contribution in kind value was based on

Giant Dragon Holdings Ltd net asset value as at June 30, 2008.

On December 17, 2008, in connection with the admission of the Company on Alternext Market of

Euronext Paris, the board of directors realized an increase of the issued share capital paid up in cash to bring it from 1 350 000 Euros to 1 753 667 Euros (1 753 667 shares of 1 euro each). The total amount of the contribution is five million eighty-two thousand one hundred and sixty seven Euros fifty three cents

(EUROS 5 082 167,53) represented by four hundred and three thousand six hundred and sixty seven Euros (403 667) for the capital and four million six hundred and seventy-eight thousand five hundred euro fifty three cents (4 678 500,53 Euros) for the share premium.

On December 2, 2008, the company acquired from Giant Dragon Holdings Ltd, for a consideration of 2 998 000 usd, 100 % of the share capital of Shaoxing Sanding Tools Ltd, a Chinese company with registered office at Industrial Park, Ganlin Town, Shenghzou City, Zhejiang Province, China.

The principal activities of Shaoxing Sanding Tools and of its subsidiary, Zhejiang Sanding Tools are the manufacturing and selling of plastic and metal tools.

1