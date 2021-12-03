Log in
Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions

12/03/2021 | 04:02pm EST
TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on December 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on December 15, 2021 in the following amounts per share.

Share ClassTicker   Amount Per Share
    
Capital UnitTXT.UN$0.07013
Preferred SecurityTXT.PR.A$0.19531

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOStrathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


