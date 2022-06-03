Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TOP 10 SPLIT TR PR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT.PR.A   CA8905201171

TOP 10 SPLIT TR PR

(TXT.PR.A)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/01 03:09:30 pm EDT
12.15 CAD    0.00%
04:02pTop 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions
GL
05/31Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Discontinuing Service Fees for S Split Corp., Top 10 Split Trust and World Financial Split Share Corp.
GL
2021Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions

06/03/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on June 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on June 15, 2022 in the following amounts per share.

   
Share ClassTicker  Amount Per Share
   
Capital UnitTXT.UN$0.06038
Preferred SecurityTXT.PR.A$0.19531
   

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihillcom or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


All news about TOP 10 SPLIT TR PR
04:02pTop 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions
GL
05/31Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Discontinuing Service Fees for S Split Corp..
GL
2021Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions
GL
More news
Chart TOP 10 SPLIT TR PR
Duration : Period :
TOP 10 SPLIT TR PR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart