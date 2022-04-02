Top Bright : On behalf of the subsidiaries TScale (KunShan)/ Longyoung (Kunshan) Announcement on the Suspension of Work to Cooperate with the Epidemic Prevention Policy
04/02/2022 | 08:54am EDT
Provided by: TOP BRIGHT HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/02
Time of announcement
20:45:47
Subject
On behalf of the subsidiaries TScale (KunShan)/
Longyoung (Kunshan) Announcement on the Suspension of
Work to Cooperate with the Epidemic Prevention Policy
Date of events
2022/04/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02
2.Company name:TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd./Longyoung Electronic
(Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:98%/92.05%
5.Cause of occurrence:The company's subsidiaries in Kunshan, Suzhou, mainland
China, TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd./Longyoung Electronic
(Kunshan) Co., Ltd., have temporarily suspended work from April 2 to April 6
due to cooperating with the local government's epidemic prevention policy.
6.Countermeasures:The company will closely observe the situation and cooperate
with local government's policy to take measures to respond to the epidemic
to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The temporary suspension of
work has no significant impact on finance and business.
Top Bright Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 12:53:03 UTC.