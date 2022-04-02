Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Top Bright Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8499   KYG8923R1002

TOP BRIGHT HOLDING CO., LTD.

(8499)
  Report
News 


Top Bright : On behalf of the subsidiaries TScale (KunShan)/ Longyoung (Kunshan) Announcement on the Suspension of Work to Cooperate with the Epidemic Prevention Policy

04/02/2022 | 08:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TOP BRIGHT HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/02 Time of announcement 20:45:47
Subject 
 On behalf of the subsidiaries TScale (KunShan)/
Longyoung (Kunshan) Announcement on the Suspension of
Work to Cooperate with the Epidemic Prevention Policy
Date of events 2022/04/02 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02
2.Company name:TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd./Longyoung Electronic
 (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:98%/92.05%
5.Cause of occurrence:The company's subsidiaries in Kunshan, Suzhou, mainland
 China, TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd./Longyoung Electronic
 (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., have temporarily suspended work from April 2 to April 6
 due to cooperating with the local government's epidemic prevention policy.
6.Countermeasures:The company will closely observe the situation and cooperate
 with local government's policy to take measures to respond to the epidemic
 to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The temporary suspension of
 work has no significant impact on finance and business.

Disclaimer

Top Bright Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 12:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
