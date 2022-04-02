Top Bright : On behalf of the subsidiaries TScale (KunShan)/ Longyoung (Kunshan) Announcement on the Suspension of Work to Cooperate with the Epidemic Prevention Policy

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02 2.Company name:TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd./Longyoung Electronic (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:98%/92.05% 5.Cause of occurrence:The company's subsidiaries in Kunshan, Suzhou, mainland China, TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd./Longyoung Electronic (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., have temporarily suspended work from April 2 to April 6 due to cooperating with the local government's epidemic prevention policy. 6.Countermeasures:The company will closely observe the situation and cooperate with local government's policy to take measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The temporary suspension of work has no significant impact on finance and business.