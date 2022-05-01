Top Bright : On behalf of the subsidiary TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd. announced the resumption of work
05/01/2022 | 08:37am EDT
Provided by: TOP BRIGHT HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/01
Time of announcement
20:26:36
Subject
On behalf of the subsidiary TScale Electronics Mfg
(KunShan) Co., Ltd. announced the resumption of work
Date of events
2022/05/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/01
2.Company name:TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:98%
5.Cause of occurrence:
TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of the company,
received the notice of the local government agreeing to resume work today.
Therefore, the company cooperated with the local government's epidemic
prevention policy and gradually resumed production from today.
6.Countermeasures:
The company closely observes the subsequent development of the epidemic and
cooperates with the local government to take contingency measures to ensure
the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Top Bright Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 12:36:06 UTC.