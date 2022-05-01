Top Bright : On behalf of the subsidiary TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd. announced the resumption of work

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/01 2.Company name:TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:98% 5.Cause of occurrence: TScale Electronics Mfg (KunShan) Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of the company, received the notice of the local government agreeing to resume work today. Therefore, the company cooperated with the local government's epidemic prevention policy and gradually resumed production from today. 6.Countermeasures: The company closely observes the subsequent development of the epidemic and cooperates with the local government to take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.