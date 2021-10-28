Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFHI   PHY8898C1046

TOP FRONTIER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(TFHI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

10/28/2021 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc.TFHI PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type Compliance Report with Corporate Governance Training Requirement
Report Period/Report Date Oct 25, 2021
Description of the Disclosure

Please see attached letter to the Exchange, relating to the Corporate Governance Seminar held on 15 October 2021, which was attended by the directors and officers of Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. named therein.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Irene Cipriano
Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOP FRONTIER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
11:33aOther SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
08/16Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
07/11Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. Elects John Paul L. Ang to the Board of Director..
CI
05/13Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
2020Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
2020Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Minita V. Chico-Nazario as the Lead Ind..
CI
2020Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
2019Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter E..
CI
2019Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
2019Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. Approves Appointment of Committee Members
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 726 B 14 333 M 14 333 M
Net income 2020 -233 M -4,60 M -4,60 M
Net Debt 2020 691 B 13 646 M 13 646 M
P/E ratio 2020 -25,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42 576 M 838 M 841 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 45 578
Free-Float 7,79%
Chart TOP FRONTIER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramon S. Ang President, CEO & Executive Director
Bella O. Navarra Chief Financial Officer
Iñigo U. Zobel Chairman
Consuelo Ynares-Santiago Independent Director
Minita V. Chico-Nazario Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOP FRONTIER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-8.57%839
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION55.58%271 498
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.34%222 629
CHEVRON CORPORATION32.71%216 734
BP PLC40.35%97 475
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.22%77 462