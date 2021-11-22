Log in
    TFHI   PHY8898C1046

TOP FRONTIER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(TFHI)
Top Frontier Investment : Tradability of TFHI Shares

11/22/2021 | 02:34am EST
NOTICE
Subject Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. - Tradability of TFHI Shares
Company Name Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc.
Reference(s) LN00009-2014 dated January 9, 2014 and C00103-2014 dated January 9, 2014
Listed Shares
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before (if applicable) After
TFHI 490,196,200 490,196,200
Effectivity Date Nov 22, 2021
Other Relevant Information

Other Relevant Information
In a letter dated November 22, 2021, Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. ("TFHI") informed the Exchange that as a result of the full payment of taxes made on November 19, 2021, an additional 621 TFHI shares shall be available for trading. Attached is a copy of the said letter for your reference.

Below is resulting number of tradable and non-tradable shares of TFHI following the full payment of the taxes due on the 621 shares:

Number of tradable TFHI common shares - 39,069,348
Number of non-tradable TFHI common shares due to unpaid taxes - 7,600,951

For your information and guidance.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Norberto Moreno Jr.
Designation Listings Department

Disclaimer

Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
