Top Frontier Investment : Tradability of TFHI Shares

Other Relevant Information

In a letter dated November 22, 2021, Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc. ("TFHI") informed the Exchange that as a result of the full payment of taxes made on November 19, 2021, an additional 621 TFHI shares shall be available for trading. Attached is a copy of the said letter for your reference.



Below is resulting number of tradable and non-tradable shares of TFHI following the full payment of the taxes due on the 621 shares:



Number of tradable TFHI common shares - 39,069,348

Number of non-tradable TFHI common shares due to unpaid taxes - 7,600,951



For your information and guidance.