General Announcement::Voluntary Unconditional Cash Offer - Close of Offer

Pursuant to Rule 28.1 of the Code, CIMB wishes to announce, for and on behalf of the Offeror, that:

Acceptances of the Offer. As at 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 28 June 2021, based on information available to the Offeror, the Offeror has received valid acceptances amounting to 308,184,772 Shares, representing approximately 95.89% of the total number of Shares 1 . This includes acceptances received from persons acting in concert with the Offeror, amounting in aggregate to 284,713,043 Shares 2 , representing approximately 88.59% of the total number of Shares in the Company. Shares held as at the Offer Announcement Date. As at the Offer Announcement Date: the Offeror did not hold any Shares; and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror collectively owned or controlled an aggregate of 279,494,143 Shares 3 , representing approximately 86.97% of the total number of Shares in the Company.

Unless otherwise stated herein, references in this Announcement to the total number of Shares shall be to 321,381,099 Shares, excluding Shares held in treasury. In this Announcement, all percentage figures are rounded to the nearest two (2) decimal places.

This figure comprises (a) 284,113,003 Shares held by Madam Oei Siu Hoa @ Sukmawati Widjaja ("Mdm Oei") and 600,000 Shares held by Mr. Hano Maeloa ("Mr. Maeloa"), which Mdm Oei and Mr. Maeloa have tendered in acceptance of the Offer pursuant to the Irrevocable Undertakings; and (b) 40 Shares held by CGS-CIMB Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., an associated company of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (being the parent company of CIMB) and presumed to be acting in concert with the Offeror.

This figure includes 30,000 Shares held by Jehnny Susanty, a party presumed to be acting in concert with the Offeror, who subsequently sold the 30,000 Shares on 10 May 2021, as announced by CIMB for and on behalf of the Offeror on 11 May 2021.

