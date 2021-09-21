Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::ISSUANCE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME
Announcement details
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new
No
type/class of securities ?
Types of corporate proposal
Details of corporate proposal
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
ESOS
Employees' Stock Option Scheme 3,500
Issue price per share ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
1.6900
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
0.000
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
8,206,986,434
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,841,939,180.230
Listing Date
23 Sep 2021
2. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new
No
type/class of securities ?
Types of corporate proposal
Details of corporate proposal
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
ESOS
Employees' Stock Option Scheme 3,300
Issue price per share ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
3.3000
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
0.000
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
8,206,989,734
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,841,951,060.230
Listing Date
23 Sep 2021
3. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new
No
type/class of securities ?
Types of corporate proposal
Details of corporate proposal
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
Issue price per share ($$)
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
ESOS
Employees' Stock Option Scheme 8,800
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 3.8600 Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.000
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
8,206,998,534
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,841,988,642.230
Listing Date
23 Sep 2021
Remarks :
The latest share capital of Top Glove Corporation Bhd stands at RM1,841,988,642.23 taken into consideration the credit balance of the share premium, share option reserve and share option cost.
Announcement Info
Company Name
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD
Stock Name
TOPGLOV
Date Announced
22 Sep 2021
Category
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
Reference Number
ALA-09092021-00003
Disclaimer
Top Glove Corporation Bhd published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 03:11:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
19 016 M
4 541 M
4 541 M
Net income 2021
8 733 M
2 085 M
2 085 M
Net cash 2021
814 M
194 M
194 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,49x
Yield 2021
27,1%
Capitalization
21 379 M
5 109 M
5 105 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,08x
EV / Sales 2022
2,08x
Nbr of Employees
22 000
Free-Float
54,9%
