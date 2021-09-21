Log in
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::ISSUANCE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME

09/21/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
9/22/2021

Announcement details

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD

1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new

No

type/class of securities ?

Types of corporate proposal

Details of corporate proposal

No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal

ESOS

Employees' Stock Option Scheme 3,500

Issue price per share ($$)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

1.6900

Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

0.000

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units

8,206,986,434

Issued Share Capital ($$)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,841,939,180.230

Listing Date

23 Sep 2021

2. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new

No

type/class of securities ?

Types of corporate proposal

Details of corporate proposal

No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal

ESOS

Employees' Stock Option Scheme 3,300

Issue price per share ($$)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

3.3000

Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

0.000

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units

8,206,989,734

Issued Share Capital ($$)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,841,951,060.230

Listing Date

23 Sep 2021

3. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new

No

type/class of securities ?

Types of corporate proposal

Details of corporate proposal

No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal

Issue price per share ($$)

Par Value($$) (if applicable)

ESOS

Employees' Stock Option Scheme 8,800

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 3.8600 Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.000

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

9/22/2021

Announcement details

Units

8,206,998,534

Issued Share Capital ($$)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,841,988,642.230

Listing Date

23 Sep 2021

Remarks :

The latest share capital of Top Glove Corporation Bhd stands at RM1,841,988,642.23 taken into consideration the credit balance of the share premium, share option reserve and share option cost.

Announcement Info

Company Name

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD

Stock Name

TOPGLOV

Date Announced

22 Sep 2021

Category

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Reference Number

ALA-09092021-00003

Disclaimer

Top Glove Corporation Bhd published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 03:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 016 M 4 541 M 4 541 M
Net income 2021 8 733 M 2 085 M 2 085 M
Net cash 2021 814 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,49x
Yield 2021 27,1%
Capitalization 21 379 M 5 109 M 5 105 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 54,9%
