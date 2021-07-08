General Announcement::CHANGES IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER'S INTEREST PURSUANT TO SECTION 138 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2016

The total number of 504,213,966 Ordinary Shares are held through the following holders:

2,509,800 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Employees Provident Fund Board;

420,495,866 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board;

2,500,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AMUNDI);

6,174,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AFFIN-HWG);

2,400,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (RHB INV);

6,660,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AM INV);

23,132,200 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (NOMURA);

24,045,600 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (CIMB PRI);

4,508,400 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (ARIM);

435,200 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (TEMPLETON);