General Announcement::CHANGES IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER'S INTEREST PURSUANT TO SECTION 138 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2016

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
7/8/2021

Announcement details

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address

Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP,

Jalan Raja Laut,

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

EPF ACT 1991

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

05 Jul 2021

3,000,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD

registered holder

(NOMURA)

Address of

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan

registered holder

Ampang 50450, Kuala Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

2

05 Jul 2021

346,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD

registered holder

(TEMPLETON)

Address of

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan

registered holder

Ampang 50450, Kuala Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of

Disposal of shares.

which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Direct Interest 504,213,966 6.299

504,213,966

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Remarks :

06 Jul 2021

08 Jul 2021

The total number of 504,213,966 Ordinary Shares are held through the following holders:

  1. 2,509,800 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Employees Provident Fund Board;
  2. 420,495,866 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board;
  3. 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AMUNDI);
  4. 6,174,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AFFIN-HWG);
  5. 2,400,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (RHB INV);
  6. 6,660,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AM INV);
  7. 23,132,200 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (NOMURA);
  8. 24,045,600 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (CIMB PRI);
  9. 4,508,400 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (ARIM);
  10. 435,200 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (TEMPLETON);
  11. 1,758,900 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt

7/8/2021

Announcement details

FD BD (RHBISLAMIC) IC;

  1. 1,250,800 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt FD BD (F.TEMISLAMIC) IC;
  2. 6,163,200 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt
    FD BD (BNP NAJMAH EQ) IC;
  3. 1,400,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt FD BD (CPIAM EQ) IC; and
  4. 780,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt FD BD (NIAM EQ) IC.

This announcement is dated 8 July 2021.

Announcement Info

Company Name

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD

Stock Name

TOPGLOV

Date Announced

08 Jul 2021

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-25062021-00136

Disclaimer

Top Glove Corporation Bhd published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 515 M 4 669 M 4 669 M
Net income 2021 8 967 M 2 145 M 2 145 M
Net cash 2021 644 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,41x
Yield 2021 20,0%
Capitalization 29 777 M 7 120 M 7 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Duration : Period :
Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,72 MYR
Average target price 5,38 MYR
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kim Meow Lee Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Say Keong Liew Senior General Manager-Finance
Wee-Chai Lim Executive Chairman
Kian Guan Tan General Manager-Information Technology
Chong Ban Wong Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-39.22%8 383
COLOPLAST A/S12.79%33 806
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED2.43%19 264
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-5.37%11 012
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS-42.50%6 155
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%5 897