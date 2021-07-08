General Announcement::CHANGES IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER'S INTEREST PURSUANT TO SECTION 138 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2016
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address
Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP,
Jalan Raja Laut,
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
05 Jul 2021
3,000,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD
registered holder
(NOMURA)
Address of
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan
registered holder
Ampang 50450, Kuala Lumpur
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
2
05 Jul 2021
346,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD
registered holder
(TEMPLETON)
Address of
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan
registered holder
Ampang 50450, Kuala Lumpur
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of
Disposal of shares.
which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Direct Interest 504,213,966 6.299
504,213,966
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The total number of 504,213,966 Ordinary Shares are held through the following holders:
2,509,800 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Employees Provident Fund Board;
420,495,866 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board;
2,500,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AMUNDI);
6,174,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AFFIN-HWG);
2,400,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (RHB INV);
6,660,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AM INV);
23,132,200 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (NOMURA);
24,045,600 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (CIMB PRI);
4,508,400 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (ARIM);
435,200 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (TEMPLETON);
1,758,900 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt
FD BD (RHBISLAMIC) IC;
1,250,800 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt FD BD (F.TEMISLAMIC) IC;
6,163,200 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt
FD BD (BNP NAJMAH EQ) IC;
1,400,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt FD BD (CPIAM EQ) IC; and
780,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt FD BD (NIAM EQ) IC.
This announcement is dated 8 July 2021.
Company Name
Stock Name
TOPGLOV
Date Announced
08 Jul 2021
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-25062021-00136
Top Glove Corporation Bhd published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:50 UTC.
Sales 2021
19 515 M
4 669 M
4 669 M
Net income 2021
8 967 M
2 145 M
2 145 M
Net cash 2021
644 M
154 M
154 M
P/E ratio 2021
3,41x
Yield 2021
20,0%
Capitalization
29 777 M
7 120 M
7 124 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,49x
EV / Sales 2022
1,98x
Nbr of Employees
22 000
Free-Float
54,7%
