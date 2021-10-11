General Announcement::CHANGES IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER'S INTEREST PURSUANT TO SECTION 138 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2016
10/11/2021
Announcement details
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address
Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP,
Jalan Raja Laut,
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
06 Oct 2021
500,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board
registered holder
Address of
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan
registered holder
Ampang 50450, Kuala Lumpur
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of
Disposal of shares.
which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Direct Interest 499,975,566 6.244
499,975,566
Date of notice
07 Oct 2021
Date notice received by Listed
11 Oct 2021
Issuer
Remarks :
The total number of 499,975,566 Ordinary Shares are held through the following holders:
300,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Employees Provident Fund Board;
415,445,866 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board;
3,910,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AMUNDI);
8,400,100 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AFFIN-HWG);
2,400,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (RHB INV);
10,563,400 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AM INV);
7) 42 633 600 O di
Sh
i t d i th
f Citi
N i
(T
t ) Sd Bhd E l
42,633,600 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (CIMB PRI);
6,508,400 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (ARIM);
1,758,900 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt
FD BD (RHBISLAMIC) IC;
1,922,500 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt FD BD (F.TEMISLAMIC) IC;
4,632,800 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt FD BD (BNP NAJMAH EQ) IC; and
1,500,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt
FD BD (CPIAM EQ) IC.
This announcement is dated 11 October 2021.
Announcement Info
Company Name
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD
Stock Name
TOPGLOV
Date Announced
11 Oct 2021
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-08102021-00150
Sales 2021
19 016 M
4 563 M
4 563 M
Net income 2021
8 733 M
2 096 M
2 096 M
Net cash 2021
814 M
195 M
195 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,59x
Yield 2021
26,0%
Capitalization
22 260 M
5 331 M
5 342 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,13x
EV / Sales 2022
2,27x
Nbr of Employees
22 000
Free-Float
54,8%
Technical analysis trends TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
2,78 MYR
Average target price
3,16 MYR
Spread / Average Target
13,8%
