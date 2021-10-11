Log in
    TOPGLOV   MYL7113OO003

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.

(TOPGLOV)
General Announcement::CHANGES IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER'S INTEREST PURSUANT TO SECTION 138 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2016

10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
10/11/2021

Announcement details

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address

Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP,

Jalan Raja Laut,

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

EPF ACT 1991

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

06 Oct 2021

500,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board

registered holder

Address of

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan

registered holder

Ampang 50450, Kuala Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of

Disposal of shares.

which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Direct Interest 499,975,566 6.244

499,975,566

Date of notice

07 Oct 2021

Date notice received by Listed

11 Oct 2021

Issuer

Remarks :

The total number of 499,975,566 Ordinary Shares are held through the following holders:

  1. 300,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Employees Provident Fund Board;
  2. 415,445,866 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board;
  3. 3,910,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AMUNDI);
  4. 8,400,100 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AFFIN-HWG);
  5. 2,400,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (RHB INV);
  6. 10,563,400 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AM INV);

https://www.bursamalaysia.com/market_information/announcements/company_announcement/announcement_details?ann_id=3199895#1/2

10/11/2021

Announcement details

  1. 42,633,600 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (CIMB PRI);
  2. 6,508,400 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (ARIM);
  3. 1,758,900 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt
    FD BD (RHBISLAMIC) IC;
  4. 1,922,500 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt FD BD (F.TEMISLAMIC) IC;
  5. 4,632,800 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt FD BD (BNP NAJMAH EQ) IC; and
  6. 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares are registered in the name of Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Emplys Prvnt
    FD BD (CPIAM EQ) IC.

This announcement is dated 11 October 2021.

Announcement Info

Company Name

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD

Stock Name

TOPGLOV

Date Announced

11 Oct 2021

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-08102021-00150

Disclaimer

Top Glove Corporation Bhd published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
