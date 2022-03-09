Malaysia's Top Glove posts 97% slump in Q2 profit

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corp reported on Wednesday a 96.9% drop in its second-quarter profit from a year ago, hurt by falling average selling prices of medical gloves as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

The world's largest medical glove maker said in a stock exchange filing profit in the December-February period fell to 87.55 million ringgit ($20.94 million), down from a record 2.87 billion ringgit a year earlier.

Revenue fell 73% to 1.45 billion ringgit, the filing showed.

The results come a day after the Malaysian firm postponed plans for a secondary listing due to market uncertainty.

