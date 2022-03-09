Log in
    TOPGLOV   MYL7113OO003

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.

(TOPGLOV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Malaysia's Top Glove posts 97% slump in Q2 profit

03/09/2022 | 12:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker leaves a Top Glove factory after his shift in Klang

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corp reported on Wednesday a 96.9% drop in its second-quarter profit from a year ago, hurt by falling average selling prices of medical gloves as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

The world's largest medical glove maker said in a stock exchange filing profit in the December-February period fell to 87.55 million ringgit ($20.94 million), down from a record 2.87 billion ringgit a year earlier.

Revenue fell 73% to 1.45 billion ringgit, the filing showed.

The results come a day after the Malaysian firm postponed plans for a secondary listing due to market uncertainty.

(Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 644 M 1 828 M 1 828 M
Net income 2022 881 M 211 M 211 M
Net cash 2022 687 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 14 973 M 3 580 M 3 580 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Duration : Period :
Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1,87 MYR
Average target price 2,01 MYR
Spread / Average Target 7,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kim Meow Lee Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Say Keong Liew Senior General Manager-Finance
Wee-Chai Lim Executive Chairman
Kian Guan Tan General Manager-Information Technology
Chong Ban Wong Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-27.80%3 648
COLOPLAST A/S-12.60%31 225
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-0.21%5 617
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.93%4 367
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-23.56%3 704
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-36.22%2 733