Malaysia's Top Glove posts 97% slump in Q2 profit

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corp
reported on Wednesday a 96.9% drop in its second-quarter profit
from a year ago, hurt by falling average selling prices of
medical gloves as the coronavirus pandemic eases.
The world's largest medical glove maker said in a stock
exchange filing profit in the December-February period fell to
87.55 million ringgit ($20.94 million), down from a record 2.87
billion ringgit a year earlier.
Revenue fell 73% to 1.45 billion ringgit, the filing showed.
The results come a day after the Malaysian firm postponed
plans for a secondary listing due to market uncertainty.
