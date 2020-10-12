Top Glove Bhd : Hong Kong Listing Still in Preliminary Stage

By Chester Tay



Top Glove Corp. Bhd. is still evaluating a dual primary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The proposed dual primary listing is still at a preliminary stage and the structure hasn't been finalized, the glove maker said Monday.

The listing, if undertaken, will enable Top Glove to be present in a larger, more active and liquid stock exchange, enlarge and diversify its investor base, and provide an alternative and larger fundraising platform to support its growth strategy, it said.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 0135ET