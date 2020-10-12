Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Top Glove Corporation Bhd.    TOPGLOV   MYL7113OO003

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.

(TOPGLOV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top Glove Bhd : Hong Kong Listing Still in Preliminary Stage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 01:36am EDT

By Chester Tay

Top Glove Corp. Bhd. is still evaluating a dual primary listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The proposed dual primary listing is still at a preliminary stage and the structure hasn't been finalized, the glove maker said Monday.

The listing, if undertaken, will enable Top Glove to be present in a larger, more active and liquid stock exchange, enlarge and diversify its investor base, and provide an alternative and larger fundraising platform to support its growth strategy, it said.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 0135ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
01:36aTOP GLOVE BHD : Hong Kong Listing Still in Preliminary Stage
DJ
10/06TOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove raises remediation payment to migrant worke..
RE
10/06TOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysian glove maker to compensate workers over abusive labor p..
AQ
10/01Malaysia expects U.S. import ban on second plantation firm, after FGV barred
RE
09/29TOP GLOVE BHD : Saving the lives of the workers who are saving our lives
AQ
09/18TOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's medical glove makers struggle to meet demand due to l..
RE
09/18TOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's medical glove makers struggle to meet demand due to l..
RE
09/17TOP GLOVE BHD : looks to list in Hong Kong after 'supernormal' pandemic demand
RE
09/14TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. : annual earnings release
09/09TOP GLOVE BHD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 444 M 1 800 M 1 800 M
Net income 2020 1 474 M 356 M 356 M
Net Debt 2020 1 692 M 409 M 409 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,4x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 71 730 M 17 341 M 17 347 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Duration : Period :
Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,52 MYR
Last Close Price 8,81 MYR
Spread / Highest target 83,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Meow Lee Managing Director & Director
Wee-Chai Lim Executive Chairman
Say Keong Liew Senior General Manager-Finance
Han Boon Lim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Siew Bee Tong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.462.34%17 341
COLOPLAST A/S18.78%33 153
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-3.43%16 909
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS217.52%14 447
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED72.81%9 418
SUPERMAX CORPORATION1,272.66%5 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group