Top Glove Corporation Bhd.

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.

(TOPGLOV)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top Glove Bhd : Malaysia's Top Glove raises remediation payment to migrant workers

10/06/2020 | 06:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker inspects gloves at a Top Glove factory outside Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation Bhd has raised the amount it will repay migrant workers for recruitment fees after verification work completed by an independent consultant, it said on Tuesday.

"The remediation will now be based on the revised sum of approximately 136 million ringgit ($32.77 million), in accordance with recommendations by the independent consultant," the company said.

It had previously said it estimated 53 million ringgit in remediation for the recruitment fees paid by the migrant workers to agents or other parties.

The glove maker, largest in the world, was banned its imports by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in July over allegations that it used forced labour.

Top Glove said migrant workers will receive remediation over the next 10 months, from this month. It has made two remediation payments in August and September.

Top Glove said it is following up closely with the U.S. Customs to resolve and revoke the detention order on its goods.

($1 = 4.1500 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials
Sales 2020 7 444 M 1 792 M 1 792 M
Net income 2020 1 474 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2020 1 692 M 407 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,0x
Yield 2020 1,18%
Capitalization 72 564 M 17 475 M 17 468 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,98x
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 58,2%
