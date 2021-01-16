Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Top Glove Corporation Bhd.    TOPGLOV   MYL7113OO003

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.

(TOPGLOV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Top Glove Bhd : Malaysia's Top Glove reports COVID-19 outbreak at four factories

01/16/2021 | 06:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker leaves a Top Glove factory after his shift in Klang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Top Glove Corp, the world's largest medical grade glove maker, said on Saturday some employees at four factories had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

While the company did not say how many tested positive or when it received the test results, the news comes after more than 5,000 foreign workers at Top Glove were infected late last year and one died in what became Malaysia's biggest cluster of the coronavirus.

All employees at one of the four facilities have undergone screening and those affected are under quarantine, while a mass screening is ongoing at another on Saturday, the company said in a statement.

Contact tracing and screening of close contacts are being carried out at the other two factories, it added.

The company said its board of directors was closely monitoring the situation and having discussions with the management team daily.

"We wish to assure our stakeholders that we are doing our utmost to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our employees, and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," it said.

Last week, the world's largest asset manager BlackRock chided the manufacturer's board of directors for failing egregiously in protecting its workers from the virus, voting against the re-election of some directors. But Top Glove defended its board.

A BlackRock unit, BlackRock Institutional Trust Co, is the tenth biggest shareholder in Top Glove, holding 1.07% of its shares.

Reuters reported last month that Top Glove fired a whistleblower who raised concern about the firm's lack of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Workers have also told Reuters that they lived in crowded dormitories.

The company has acknowledged that more needs to be done to raise its standard of employee welfare and has promised to rectify shortcomings.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by John Stonestreet and Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -2.12% 727.76 Delayed Quote.0.86%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. 0.78% 6.42 End-of-day quote.4.90%
All news about TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
06:49aTOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove reports COVID-19 outbreak at four factories
RE
01/08TOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove defends board after BlackRock criticism
RE
01/07TOP GLOVE BHD : BlackRock raps board of world's biggest glove maker over worker ..
RE
01/04Malaysia's Top Glove pledges bigger dividend as shares tumble
RE
2020TOP GLOVE BHD : Repurchases 576,900 Shares; Stock Price Tumbles Nearly 4%
MT
2020TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020TOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove says will no longer fire whistleblowers; op..
RE
2020Singapore Index Ends Slightly Lower; Top Glove's Worker Dormitories Emerge fr..
MT
2020Singapore Shares End Deep in Green; Top Glove Tanks 4%
MT
2020HARTALEGA : Malaysia's Top Glove reports worker death due to COVID-19, first sin..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 217 M 5 258 M 5 258 M
Net income 2021 9 801 M 2 429 M 2 429 M
Net cash 2021 3 398 M 842 M 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,33x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 51 506 M 12 754 M 12 765 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Duration : Period :
Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,46 MYR
Last Close Price 6,42 MYR
Spread / Highest target 72,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kim Meow Lee Managing Director & Director
Wee-Chai Lim Executive Chairman
Chong Ban Wong Chief Operating Officer
Say Keong Liew Senior General Manager-Finance
Kian Guan Tan General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.4.90%12 754
COLOPLAST A/S-4.30%30 861
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-5.64%18 085
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS0.49%10 375
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-13.58%8 831
SUPERMAX CORPORATION11.48%4 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ