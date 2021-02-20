Top Glove Bhd : Malaysia's Top Glove says has resolved overcrowding at staff dormitories

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian glove maker Top
Glove on Saturday said it had resolved overcrowding
issues at dormitories provided for its foreign workers, after a
coronavirus outbreak among its staff last year attracted
scrutiny of their living conditions.
More than 5,000 workers at Top Glove, the world's largest
producer of medical grade gloves, were infected with the
coronavirus and one died in what became Malaysia's biggest
COVID-19 cluster.
Reuters reported in December that Top Glove fired a
whistleblower who raised concerns about the firm's lack of
COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Workers had told Reuters that up to
20 people lived in one room.
In a statement on Saturday, Top Glove said it had
implemented remedial actions, including moving employees to
other accommodation facilities.
"The company has resolved the issue of overcrowding of its
workers' lodgings," it said in a statement. "Ensuring that our
workers can live in a decent standard of accommodation is a high
priority for Top Glove."
Top Glove has invested 90 million ringgit ($22.29 million)
in accommodation and plans to spend an additional 195 million
ringgit over the medium term for more facilities and
accommodation, it said.
Earlier this month, another Malaysian glove maker Supermax
Corp Bhd temporarily stopped work at its manufacturing
facility after discovering several COVID-19 infections among its
factory workers.
Malaysia is the world's biggest supplier of latex gloves,
demand for which has soared due to the coronavirus pandemic.
($1 = 4.0380 ringgit)
