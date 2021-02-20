Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Top Glove Corporation Bhd.    TOPGLOV   MYL7113OO003

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.

(TOPGLOV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top Glove Bhd : Malaysia's Top Glove says has resolved overcrowding at staff dormitories

02/20/2021 | 06:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian glove maker Top Glove on Saturday said it had resolved overcrowding issues at dormitories provided for its foreign workers, after a coronavirus outbreak among its staff last year attracted scrutiny of their living conditions.

More than 5,000 workers at Top Glove, the world's largest producer of medical grade gloves, were infected with the coronavirus and one died in what became Malaysia's biggest COVID-19 cluster.

Reuters reported in December that Top Glove fired a whistleblower who raised concerns about the firm's lack of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Workers had told Reuters that up to 20 people lived in one room.

In a statement on Saturday, Top Glove said it had implemented remedial actions, including moving employees to other accommodation facilities.

"The company has resolved the issue of overcrowding of its workers' lodgings," it said in a statement. "Ensuring that our workers can live in a decent standard of accommodation is a high priority for Top Glove."

Top Glove has invested 90 million ringgit ($22.29 million) in accommodation and plans to spend an additional 195 million ringgit over the medium term for more facilities and accommodation, it said.

Earlier this month, another Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp Bhd temporarily stopped work at its manufacturing facility after discovering several COVID-19 infections among its factory workers.

Malaysia is the world's biggest supplier of latex gloves, demand for which has soared due to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 4.0380 ringgit) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUPERMAX CORPORATION -3.33% 5.8 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. -0.33% 6.05 End-of-day quote.-1.14%
All news about TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
06:35aTOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove says has resolved overcrowding at staff dor..
RE
02/18TOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation ..
RE
02/17TOP GLOVE BHD : Spends $12 Million in Continued Share Buyback Program
MT
02/16MARKET CHATTER : Top Glove's Research and Development Unit Ranks Second Among Ma..
MT
02/09SUPERMAX : Malaysia's Supermax temporarily halts operations on COVID-19 cases
RE
01/29Malaysia cautions investors over social media groups promoting stocks
RE
01/28Inspired by GameStop, Malaysian retail investors look to prop up medical glov..
RE
01/16TOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove reports COVID-19 outbreak at four factories
RE
01/08TOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove defends board after BlackRock criticism
RE
01/07TOP GLOVE BHD : BlackRock raps board of world's biggest glove maker over worker ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 058 M 5 219 M 5 219 M
Net income 2021 9 809 M 2 431 M 2 431 M
Net cash 2021 3 398 M 842 M 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,95x
Yield 2021 11,9%
Capitalization 48 541 M 12 014 M 12 030 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Duration : Period :
Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,45 MYR
Last Close Price 6,05 MYR
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kim Meow Lee Managing Director & Director
Say Keong Liew Senior General Manager-Finance
Wee-Chai Lim Executive Chairman
Kian Guan Tan General Manager-Information Technology
Chong Ban Wong Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-1.14%12 014
COLOPLAST A/S4.75%33 842
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-1.88%18 181
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS-0.66%10 251
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-14.95%8 691
SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.24%3 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ