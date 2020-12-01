Top Glove Bhd : Worker Dormitories Raided by Malaysia Authorities

By Chester Tay



Malaysia's Ministry of Human Resources has raided Top Glove Corp. Bhd.'s worker dormitories in five states and opened 19 investigation papers, as they have been found to violate local regulations.

The operation, conducted Thursday, involved dormitories of six Top Glove subsidiaries in the states of Perak, Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Johor, the ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said Top Glove violated the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act for failing to apply for certificates of accommodation from the government.

Other offences include densely populated accommodation and housing workers in buildings that don't comply with local regulations, it said.

If found guilty, Top Glove will be fined up to 50,000 ringgit ($12,273) for each offence.

