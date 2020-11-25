Log in
Top Glove Bhd : maker Malaysia says not expecting supply disruption after some factories shut

11/25/2020 | 02:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: Medical workers are seen at a Top Glove hostel under enhanced lockdown in Klang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia, the world's largest producer of rubber gloves, on Wednesday said it does not anticipate any disruption to supply after a top manufacturer shut some factories due to a coronavirus outbreak among its workers.

"Be assured that new capacity is available to make good the interim shortfall and that there is not going to be any aggravated disruption to whatever is currently being supplied to the world," the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association said in a statement.

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp, the world's biggest glove making company, on Tuesday said it expects deliveries to be delayed and sales to fall below its forecasts after COVID-19 infections swept through thousands of its workers.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2020
