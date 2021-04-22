Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Top Glove Corporation Bhd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOPGLOV   MYL7113OO003

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.

(TOPGLOV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top Glove Bhd : Malaysia's Top Glove halves HK listing size to $1 billion, cites ownership dilution concerns

04/22/2021 | 11:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Top Glove logo is pictured outside a factory in Klang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world's largest medical gloves maker, has slashed the size of its Hong Kong listing by nearly half to about $1 billion, citing shareholder dilution concerns.

In a statement to the Malaysian bourse late on Thursday, Top Glove said it now plans to issue 793.5 million shares in the deal, down from the 1.495 billion flagged when it published its initial documents to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February.

That will bring the size down to $889.11 million from the earlier planned $1.9 billion. An overallotment option exists which, if exercised, could take the proposed deal value to $1.02 billion.

"The revision to the number of new Top Glove shares ... takes into consideration the best interest of the existing shareholders of the company by minimising dilution to existing shareholders' respective shareholdings," the company said.

Chairman Lim Wee Chai, with 26.2%, and Firstway United Corp, with 6.8%, are the top two shareholders of Top Glove, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Top Glove hopes to list in Hong Kong by June and its application is currently being vetted by the city's stock exchange, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Top Glove did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources couldn't be named because the information had not yet been made public.

The listing move comes even as Top Glove is facing allegations of labour abuses in the production of its rubber glove products.

U.S. Customs said late last month it had found forced labour practices in Top Glove's production of disposable gloves, and directed its ports to seize goods from the manufacturer.

Top Glove has said that its U.S. counsels were liaising with U.S. Customs and Border Protection representatives to obtain more clarity and information on the matter. The company has said in the past that it has taken extensive rectification actions to improve its labour practices.

Still, those concerns have contributed to pushing Top Glove's Malaysia-listed shares down more than 6% this year, after they surged nearly four-fold in 2020 due to soaring demand for gloves from the COVID-19 pandemic. The shares gained 1.6% on Friday.

Top Glove said on Thursday 60% of the funds raised in the Hong Kong deal would be spent on expanding its production capacity, among other uses.

($1 = 7.7606 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
04/22TOP GLOVE BHD  : Malaysia's Top Glove halves HK listing size to $1 billion, cite..
RE
04/22TOP GLOVE BHD  : Malaysia's Top Glove Downsizes Planned Hong Kong IPO to $1 Bill..
MT
04/22Top Glove Reduces Size of Its Equity Raising in Hong Kong
DJ
04/22Singapore Stocks Close Higher on Thursday; Sin Ghee Huat Soars 12% on Potenti..
MT
04/22TOP GLOVE BHD  : Issues Shares Under Employees Stock Option Scheme; Shares Soar ..
MT
04/18Grab mulling secondary Singapore listing after SPAC merger -sources
RE
04/13MARKET CHATTER : Top Glove Founder Owns Minority Stake in Minda Global
MT
04/09Singapore Stocks Close Lower; Mercurius Soars 8% on Deal to Buy 10 Malaysian ..
MT
04/09TOP GLOVE BHD  : Issues Shares Under Employees Stock Option Scheme
MT
04/08TOP GLOVE BHD  : Malaysia's Top Glove says production hurt by U.S. ban
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 729 M 5 287 M 5 287 M
Net income 2021 10 322 M 2 511 M 2 511 M
Net cash 2021 2 826 M 688 M 688 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,57x
Yield 2021 14,3%
Capitalization 44 984 M 10 937 M 10 945 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Duration : Period :
Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6,38 MYR
Last Close Price 5,62 MYR
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kim Meow Lee Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Say Keong Liew Senior General Manager-Finance
Wee-Chai Lim Executive Chairman
Kian Guan Tan General Manager-Information Technology
Chong Ban Wong Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-8.17%10 594
COLOPLAST A/S8.22%34 646
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED6.49%20 188
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-11.19%8 901
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%8 663
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS-13.18%8 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ