  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Top Glove Corporation Bhd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOPGLOV   MYL7113OO003

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.

(TOPGLOV)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll News

Top Glove Bhd : U.S. seizes shipment from Malaysia's Top Glove over forced labour concerns

05/13/2021 | 01:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Top Glove logo is pictured outside a factory in Klang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The United States seized latex gloves made by Malaysian firm Top Glove Corp Bhd after a shipment was found in Kansas City despite an import ban on its products over forced labour allegations, U.S. customs said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its officials at the Port of Kansas City seized 4.68 million latex gloves produced by a Top Glove unit in Malaysia with an estimated value of $690,000.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the seizure of gloves.

This is the second Top Glove shipment seized in about a week. On May 5, U.S. Customs seized 3.97 million nitrile gloves worth $518,000.

The seizure shows that there is demand for Top Glove products despite the U.S. ban first announced in July last year. Top Glove is the world's biggest glove maker and has seen global demand soar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Customs prohibited the import of Top Glove products last year, saying it had found reasonable evidence of forced labour.

And in March, it said it had found evidence of multiple forced labour indicators in Top Glove's production process, including debt bondage, excessive overtime, abusive working and living conditions, and retention of identity documents, and directed its officials to seize goods from the manufacturer.

Top Glove has since said it has resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations and that this had been verified by London-based ethical trade consultant Impactt Limited.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Liz Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 501 M 5 215 M 5 215 M
Net income 2021 10 246 M 2 485 M 2 485 M
Net cash 2021 2 825 M 685 M 685 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,31x
Yield 2021 15,0%
Capitalization 42 823 M 10 369 M 10 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Duration : Period :
Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6,40 MYR
Last Close Price 5,35 MYR
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kim Meow Lee Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Say Keong Liew Senior General Manager-Finance
Wee-Chai Lim Executive Chairman
Kian Guan Tan General Manager-Information Technology
Chong Ban Wong Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-12.58%10 369
COLOPLAST A/S2.73%33 270
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-2.64%18 727
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-0.46%10 154
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS-21.50%7 866
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%7 703