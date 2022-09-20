Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Top Glove Corporation Bhd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOPGLOV   MYL7113OO003

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.

(TOPGLOV)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-09-18
0.7050 MYR   -7.84%
09/13Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Announces Resignation of Lester Garson Huang as Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of the Board Sustainability Committee
CI
08/11Forced Labor Due Diligence – Supply Chain Tracing Requirements To Comply With UFLPA, Withhold Release Orders, And More
AQ
07/20Top Glove Chairman, Executive Director Acquire Shares Outside Closed Period
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top Glove's Fourth-Quarter Results Dragged by Weak Orders, Lower Selling Prices

09/20/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ying Xian Wong


Top Glove Corp.'s profit plunged due to a slowdown in orders and lower average selling prices.

The firm's net loss in its fourth quarter ended August was 52.59 million ringgit ($11.6 million), compared with net profit of MYR447.4 million in the same period a year earlier, it said Tuesday.

Revenue for Top Glove, the world's largest glove maker, fell 52% on year to MYR990.10 billion.

Top Glove said it was unable to pass on the escalating costs to customers amid the ongoing oversupply in the industry, thus hurting its bottom line.

For the full fiscal year, the company's net profit was MYR235.97 million, compared with MYR7.71 billion the year before.

Based on the industry's experience, a period of adjustment is to be expected after each pandemic, said Top Glove Managing Director Lim Cheong Guan.

"Owing to the 'perfect storm' of normalising demand and average selling prices, alongside increased production capacity however, the recovery timeline is more protracted than usual," he said in a statement.

He thinks the setback is temporary and part of the business cycle and said the company try to recapture U.S. sales as well as focus on operational efficiency and cost rationalisation.


Write to Ying Xian Wong at yingxian.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 0221ET

All news about TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
09/13Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Announces Resignation of Lester Garson Huang as Independent ..
CI
08/11Forced Labor Due Diligence – Supply Chain Tracing Requirements To Comply With UFL..
AQ
07/20Top Glove Chairman, Executive Director Acquire Shares Outside Closed Period
MT
07/06Top Glove Chairman, Executive Director Acquire Over 4 Million Shares Outside Closed Per..
MT
06/24UBS Adjusts Top Glove's Price Target to 1.1 Malaysian Ringgit From 2.5 Ringgit, Keeps a..
MT
06/17Top Glove Chairman, Directors Acquire Over 3 Million Shares; Shares Climb 3%
MT
06/14Top Glove Chairman, Directors Acquire Nearly 4 Million Shares Outside Closed Period
MT
06/10CGS-CIMB Adjusts Top Glove's Price Target to 1 Malaysian Ringgit From 1.30 Ringgit, Kee..
MT
06/09Top Glove Logs Lower Profit in Fiscal Q3 as Revenue Plummets 65%
MT
06/09Top Glove sees slump in profit, cuts back capex
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 112 M 1 343 M 1 343 M
Net income 2022 305 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
Net Debt 2022 331 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 5 645 M 1 241 M 1 241 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Duration : Period :
Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 0,71 MYR
Average target price 0,94 MYR
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheong Guan Lim Managing Director & Executive Director
Say Keong Liew Senior General Manager-Finance
Wee-Chai Lim Executive Chairman
Kian Guan Tan General Manager-Information Technology
Han Boon Lim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-72.78%1 241
COLOPLAST A/S-25.37%24 545
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-12.68%5 937
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED3.60%5 870
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-37.74%2 321
NAKANISHI INC.31.87%1 667