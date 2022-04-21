Log in
    TOP   CY0006380519

TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LIMITED

(TOP)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03-16
0.0570 EUR   +1.79%
Top Kinisis Travel Public : - Meeting of the Board of Directors

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Meeting of the Board of Directors (Discussion on dividend/interest/new securities/alteration of capital/etc)
TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LTD
TOP - TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LTD
TOP - Meeting of the Board of Directors

Subject: Meeting of the Board of Directors of TOPKINISISTRAVELPUBLICLTD

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of TopKinisisTravelPublicLtd, at its forthcoming meeting, which will be held on 28 April 2022, further to the approval of the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, will examine the Company's Share Capital following the accumulated losses of the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yours,

Tasos Kyzas

Secretary

Filing Date: 21/04/2022 08:56

Disclaimer

Top Kinisis Travel Public Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
