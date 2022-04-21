Top Kinisis Travel Public : - Meeting of the Board of Directors

Subject: Meeting of the Board of Directors of TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LTD We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of TopKinisisTravelPublicLtd, at its forthcoming meeting, which will be held on 28 April 2022, further to the approval of the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, will examine the Company's Share Capital following the accumulated losses of the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yours, Tasos Kyzas Secretary