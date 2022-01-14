Log in
Top Kinisis Travel Public : - REPORT OF DISPERSION OF SHARE CAPITAL

01/14/2022 | 02:52am EST
APPENDIX 13

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LTD

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

A.

Bodies of Administration - Management and

Total number of shares

Percentage of the

Surveillance

total number of

[(Article 137(3)]

shares

1.

Chairman of the Board

Yiannakis Kelepeshis

2,978,991

24.39%

2.

Members of the Board (Names)

2.1

Elena Tanou

0

0%

2.2

Constantinos Kakkouras

2,607,913

21.36%

2.3

Neoklis Alexandrou

876,251

7.18%

2.4

Nicolaos Pissas

51,350

0.42%

2.5

Panayiotis Papanicolaou

876,306

7.18%

2.6

George Pipis

1,127,788

9.24%

2.7

Demetris Fellas

0

0%

2.8

Antonis Karatzias

0

0%

2.9

Kypros Sofocleous

0

0%

3.

General Manager

0

0%

4.

Financial ManagerAndri Kelepeshi

See 1

See 1

5.

Head of Accounting DepartmentMaria Antoniou

0

0%

6.

SecretaryTasos Kyzas

70,077

0.57%

7.

Auditors (names of partners/ employees)

7.1

KPMG Ltd

0

0%

8.

Buy Back

0

0%

9.

Employee Provident Funds

0

0%

(Names of funds)

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

0

0%

B.2

B.3

TOTAL

8,588,676

70.33%

C.

Company Employees

58,300

0.48%

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

3,565,035

29.19%

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

12,212,011

100%

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

Yiannakis Kelepeshis

signed

10/01/2022

Secretary

Tasos Kyzas

signed

10/01/2022

Disclaimer

Top Kinisis Travel Public Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 07:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
