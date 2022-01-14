Top Kinisis Travel Public : - REPORT OF DISPERSION OF SHARE CAPITAL
APPENDIX 13
CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LTD
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
A.
Bodies of Administration - Management and
Total number of shares
Percentage of the
Surveillance
total number of
[(Article 137(3)]
shares
1.
Chairman of the Board
Yiannakis Kelepeshis
2,978,991
24.39%
2.
Members of the Board (Names)
2.1
Elena Tanou
0
0%
2.2
Constantinos Kakkouras
2,607,913
21.36%
2.3
Neoklis Alexandrou
876,251
7.18%
2.4
Nicolaos Pissas
51,350
0.42%
2.5
Panayiotis Papanicolaou
876,306
7.18%
2.6
George Pipis
1,127,788
9.24%
2.7
Demetris Fellas
0
0%
2.8
Antonis Karatzias
0
0%
2.9
Kypros Sofocleous
0
0%
3.
General Manager
0
0%
4.
Financial ManagerAndri Kelepeshi
See 1
See 1
5.
Head of Accounting DepartmentMaria Antoniou
0
0%
6.
SecretaryTasos Kyzas
70,077
0.57%
7.
Auditors (names of partners/ employees)
7.1
KPMG Ltd
0
0%
8.
Buy Back
0
0%
9.
Employee Provident Funds
0
0%
(Names of funds)
B.
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
B.1
0
0%
B.2
B.3
TOTAL
8,588,676
70.33%
C.
Company Employees
58,300
0.48%
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
3,565,035
29.19%
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
12,212,011
100%
Position
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Chairman
Yiannakis Kelepeshis
signed
10/01/2022
Secretary
Tasos Kyzas
signed
10/01/2022
