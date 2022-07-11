Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Top Kinisis Travel Public Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOP   CY0006380519

TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LIMITED

(TOP)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-03-16
0.0570 EUR   +1.79%
11:04aTOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC : Share Capital Dispersion Report 30 June 2022
PU
06/16TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC : Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05/23TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC : Dispatch of invitations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Top Kinisis Travel Public : Share Capital Dispersion Report 30 June 2022

07/11/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APPENDIX 13

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LTD

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

A.

Bodies of Administration - Management and

Total number of shares

Percentage of the

Surveillance

total number of

[(Article 137(3)]

shares

1. Chairman of the Board

Yiannakis Kelepeshis

2,978,991

24.39%

2. Members of the Board (Names)

2.1

Elena Tanou

0

0%

2.2

Constantinos Kakkouras

2,610,228

21.37%

2.3

Neoklis Alexandrou

876,251

7.18%

2.4

Nicolaos Pissas

51,350

0.42%

2.5

Panayiotis Papanicolaou

876,306

7.18%

2.6

George Pipis

1,127,788

9.24%

2.7

Demetris Fellas

0

0%

2.8

Antonis Karatzias

0

0%

2.9

Kypros Sofocleous

0

0%

3.

General Manager

0

0%

4.

Financial ManagerAndri Kelepeshi

See 1

See 1

5.

Head of Accounting DepartmentMaria Antoniou

0

0%

6.

SecretaryTasos Kyzas

70,077

0.57%

7.

Auditors (names of partners/ employees)

7.1

KPMG Ltd

0

0%

8.

Buy Back

0

0%

9.

Employee Provident Funds

0

0%

(Names of funds)

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

0

0%

B.2

B.3

TOTAL

8,590,991

70.35%

C.

Company Employees

58,300

0.48%

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

3,562,720

29.17%

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

12,212,011

100%

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

Yiannakis Kelepeshis

signed

01/07/2022

Secretary

Tasos Kyzas

signed

01/07/2022

Disclaimer

Top Kinisis Travel Public Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LIMITED
11:04aTOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC : Share Capital Dispersion Report 30 June 2022
PU
06/16TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC : Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05/23TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC : Dispatch of invitations
PU
04/29Top Kinisis Travel Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
04/21TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC : - Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
04/13TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC : - share capital dispersion report
PU
04/13TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC : - Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
01/14TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC : - report of dispersion of share capital
PU
01/10TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC : - Εξαμηνιαία ..
PU
2021Top Kinisis Travel Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4,40 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,85 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,70 M 0,71 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Top Kinisis Travel Public Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Constantinos Kakkouras Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lorenzo Sordini Chief Financial Officer
Giannakis Kelepesihs Executive Chairman
Elena Tanou Vice Chairman
Neoklis Alexandrou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LIMITED1.79%1
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-26.25%71 882
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED6.26%16 788
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-47.50%14 904
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED12.05%4 578
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-4.40%2 774