Top Kinisis Travel Public : Share Capital Dispersion Report 30 June 2022

APPENDIX 13
CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
|
|
TOP KINISIS TRAVEL PUBLIC LTD
|
|
|
AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
A.
|
Bodies of Administration - Management and
|
Total number of shares
|
Percentage of the
|
|
Surveillance
|
|
total number of
|
|
[(Article 137(3)]
|
|
shares
1. Chairman of the Board
|
Yiannakis Kelepeshis
|
2,978,991
|
24.39%
2. Members of the Board (Names)
|
2.1
|
Elena Tanou
|
0
|
0%
|
2.2
|
Constantinos Kakkouras
|
2,610,228
|
21.37%
|
2.3
|
Neoklis Alexandrou
|
876,251
|
7.18%
|
2.4
|
Nicolaos Pissas
|
51,350
|
0.42%
|
2.5
|
Panayiotis Papanicolaou
|
876,306
|
7.18%
|
2.6
|
George Pipis
|
1,127,788
|
9.24%
|
2.7
|
Demetris Fellas
|
0
|
0%
|
2.8
|
Antonis Karatzias
|
0
|
0%
|
2.9
|
Kypros Sofocleous
|
0
|
0%
|
3.
|
General Manager
|
0
|
0%
|
4.
|
Financial ManagerAndri Kelepeshi
|
See 1
|
See 1
|
5.
|
Head of Accounting DepartmentMaria Antoniou
|
0
|
0%
|
6.
|
SecretaryTasos Kyzas
|
70,077
|
0.57%
|
7.
|
Auditors (names of partners/ employees)
|
|
|
7.1
|
KPMG Ltd
|
0
|
0%
|
8.
|
Buy Back
|
0
|
0%
|
9.
|
Employee Provident Funds
|
0
|
0%
|
|
(Names of funds)
|
|
|
B.
|
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
|
|
|
B.1
|
|
0
|
0%
|
B.2
|
|
|
|
B.3
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8,590,991
|
70.35%
|
|
|
|
|
C.
|
Company Employees
|
58,300
|
0.48%
|
|
|
|
|
|
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
|
3,562,720
|
29.17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
|
12,212,011
|
100%
|
Position
|
NAME - SURNAME
|
SIGNATURE
|
DATE
|
Chairman
|
Yiannakis Kelepeshis
|
signed
|
01/07/2022
|
Secretary
|
Tasos Kyzas
|
signed
|
01/07/2022
