    TSI   AU0000118887

TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(TSI)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/07 10:31:13 pm EDT
1.240 AUD   +1.64%
12:12aTOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL : Morgan Stanley Emerging Companies Conference Presentation
PU
04/27TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL : Board Changes (App 3X & App 3Y)
PU
04/27Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd Announces Board Changes
CI
Top Shelf International : Morgan Stanley Emerging Companies Conference Presentation

06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
ersonal use only

Premium spirits with an Australian accent

Morgan Stanley

Emerging Companies Conference

Top Shelf International

8 June 2022

ersonal use only

Our vision

To build the most inspirational portfolio of brands in Australian alcohol

Our portfolio

ersonal use only

Premium

Super Premium

Special Edition

Ultra Premium

Super

Australian Agave

Brand Reveal and Portfolio to be announced early FY23

Building the Australian spirits platform

A portfolio of premium spirits setting the new benchmark for modern Australian taste

only

Australia's largest and fastest growing premium spirits company

Our brands

use

5-Year Ambition

NED Whisky

Grainshaker Vodka

Australian Agave

40%

Gross Margin

ersonal

>$100m pa

>$50m pa

>$100m pa

15-20%

5-Year Net Sales Ambition

5-Year Net Sales Ambition

5-Year Net Sales Ambition

Our assets

Brand Investment

Providing operating leverage

20+%

Vertically-

Maturing spirit

Our people,

Agave spirit farm,

EBITDA

Unique asset

integrated

base with in-built

production &

inventory,

capability to

distillery and

maturation and

accelerate and

scale and quality

manufacturing

production facility

bond stores

execute

facility

Australian Agave brand development in progress

4

use only

The TSI story

$122M CAPITAL RAISED $83M DEPLOYED $112M TOTAL ASSETS

Production Facility

opened with

commissioning of

Distillery & Canning

Line

Opening of first maturation site

Lease signed for site

Bottling Line

Commissioned

Launch of NED

Whisky Bottled

Spirit

Agave spirit farm

purchased

Listed on ASX

Launch of Grainshaker

Commissioning of Vodka

Still

Doubling of distillation &

maturation capacity

1.6m litres of whisky

inventory under maturation

500k agave plants

International exports

commence

Australian Open

Partnership Grainshaker

National ranging

NED & Grainshaker

Capability build - Trent

Fraser recruited from

LVMH

21 x Spirit Awards

International

distribution - Alibaba, Dairy Farm Hong Kong

Agave distillery

approvals and early works

Agave NFT Sold Out

Our Distilled Whisky

available for harvest from

Mar '22 - FINALLY!

Supercars Partnership

NED & Grainshaker

ersonal

Expansion of NED

Whisky distribution into

ALM NSW and QLD

TSI Founded

Expansion of NED

RTD Portfolio

$0.18m $0.56m

of distillery and

production facility

$0.67m $2.2m

$20m

$18m YTD

(3Q FY22)

$7.7m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

Revenue

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
