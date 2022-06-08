Top Shelf International : Morgan Stanley Emerging Companies Conference Presentation
Premium spirits with an Australian accent
Morgan Stanley
Emerging Companies Conference
Top Shelf International
8 June 2022
Our vision
To build the most inspirational portfolio of brands in Australian alcohol
Our portfolio
ersonal use only
Premium
Super Premium
Special Edition
Ultra Premium
Super
Australian Agave
Brand Reveal and Portfolio to be announced early FY23
Building the Australian spirits platform
A portfolio of premium spirits setting the new benchmark for modern Australian taste
only
Australia's largest and fastest growing premium spirits company
Our brands
use
5-Year Ambition
NED Whisky
Grainshaker Vodka
Australian Agave
40%
Gross Margin
ersonal
>$100m pa
>$50m pa
>$100m pa
15-20%
5-Year Net Sales Ambition
5-Year Net Sales Ambition
5-Year Net Sales Ambition
Our assets
Brand Investment
Providing operating leverage
20+%
Vertically-
Maturing spirit
Our people,
Agave spirit farm,
EBITDA
Unique asset
integrated
base with in-built
production &
inventory,
capability to
distillery and
maturation and
accelerate and
scale and quality
manufacturing
production facility
bond stores
execute
facility
Australian Agave brand development in progress
The TSI story
$122M CAPITAL RAISED $83M DEPLOYED $112M TOTAL ASSETS
Production Facility
opened with
commissioning of
Distillery & Canning
Line
Opening of
first maturation site
Lease signed
for site
Bottling Line
Commissioned
Launch of
NED
Whisky Bottled
Spirit
Agave spirit farm
purchased
Listed on ASX
Launch of Grainshaker
Commissioning of
Vodka
Still
Doubling of distillation &
maturation capacity
1.6m litres of whisky
inventory under maturation
500k agave
plants
International exports
commence
Australian Open
Partnership
Grainshaker
National ranging
NED & Grainshaker
Capability build - Trent
Fraser recruited from
LVMH
21 x Spirit Awards
International
distribution
- Alibaba, Dairy Farm Hong Kong
Agave distillery
approvals and early works
Agave NFT
Sold Out
Our Distilled Whisky
available for harvest from
Mar '22 - FINALLY!
Supercars Partnership
NED & Grainshaker
Expansion
of NED
Whisky distribution into
ALM NSW and QLD
TSI Founded
Expansion
of NED
RTD Portfolio
$0.18m $0.56m
of distillery and
production facility
$0.67m
$2.2m
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
Revenue
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Sales 2022
29,4 M
21,2 M
21,2 M
Net income 2022
-15,5 M
-11,2 M
-11,2 M
Net Debt 2022
7,34 M
5,29 M
5,29 M
P/E ratio 2022
-5,31x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
87,3 M
63,0 M
63,0 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,22x
EV / Sales 2023
1,86x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
72,4%
Chart TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
1,22 AUD
Average target price
2,19 AUD
Spread / Average Target
79,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.