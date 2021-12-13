Top Shelf International : TSI - CEO Presentation 2021 AGM
TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
2021 Annual General Meeting
CEO Presentation
14 December 2021
ASX: TSI
Brands that embody the independent spirit and personality of Australia
OVERVIEW OF TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL
SUSTAINED TRACK RECORD OF GROWTH
$69M INVESTED IN BUILDING AUSTRALIA'S PREMIER SPIRITS COMPANY
Bottling Line
Commissioned
Launch of NED
Whisky Bottled
Spirit
Listed on ASX
Launch of Grainshaker Vodka
Commissioning of Vodka Still
National ranging of NED
Whisky through IBA
Doubling of distillation &
maturation capacity
TSI Founded
NED RTD launched
on Australia Day
2015
Expansion of NED
First distribution
Whisky distribution
agreement with
into ALM NSW and
Australian Liquor
QLD
Marketers (ALM) in
Vic
Campbellfield
Production Facility
opened with
commissioning of
Distillery &
Canning Line
Opening of first maturation site
Launch of
NED Sanitiser
Agave spirit farm
purchased
Play
1.6m litres of whisky
inventory under maturation
500k agave plants
NED Whisky is fastest
growing whisky in Australia
Grainshaker Wheat receives Gold Medal
International exports
commence
site of distillery and production facility
$20m
Expansion of NED
RTD Portfolio
$7.7m
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
Revenue
4
SNAPSHOT OF TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL
AUSTRALIA'S PREMIER MULTI-BRANDED INTERNATIONAL SPIRITS COMPANY
Australia's largest and fastest growing premium Australian spirits company, and largest distiller of whisky
Our ambition is to create high quality, authentic and accessible Australian spirit brands
Our brands
NED Whisky
Grainshaker Vodka
Australian Agave
5-Year Net Sales Ambition >$100m
5-Year Net Sales Ambition >$50m
5-Year Net Sales Ambition >$100m
Assets
Vertically-integrated, state-
Maturation and
Capability to accelerate
One-of-a-kind
Agave distillery and
of-the-art production and
bond stores
and execute
agave farm
production facility
manufacturing facility
In development
5
