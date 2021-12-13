Log in
    TSI   AU0000118887

TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(TSI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/13
1.47 AUD   -2.00%
Top Shelf International : TSI - CEO Presentation 2021 AGM

12/13/2021 | 05:38pm EST
TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

2021 Annual General Meeting

CEO Presentation

14 December 2021

ASX: TSI

1

OUR MISSION

Brands that embody the independent spirit and personality of Australia

OVERVIEW OF TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL

SUSTAINED TRACK RECORD OF GROWTH

$69M INVESTED IN BUILDING AUSTRALIA'S PREMIER SPIRITS COMPANY

Bottling Line

Commissioned

Launch of NED

Whisky Bottled

Spirit

Listed on ASX

Launch of Grainshaker Vodka

Commissioning of Vodka Still

National ranging of NED

Whisky through IBA

Doubling of distillation &

maturation capacity

TSI Founded

NED RTD launched

on Australia Day

2015

Expansion of NED

First distribution

Whisky distribution

agreement with

into ALM NSW and

Australian Liquor

QLD

Marketers (ALM) in

Vic

Campbellfield

Production Facility

opened with

commissioning of

Distillery &

Canning Line

Opening of first maturation site

Launch of

NED Sanitiser

Agave spirit farm

purchased

Play

1.6m litres of whisky

inventory under maturation

500k agave plants

NED Whisky is fastest

growing whisky in Australia

Grainshaker Wheat receives Gold Medal

International exports

commence

Lease signed for

Play

site of distillery and production facility

$20m

Expansion of NED

RTD Portfolio

$7.7m

$0.18m $0.56m $0.67m

$2.2m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

Revenue

4

SNAPSHOT OF TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL

AUSTRALIA'S PREMIER MULTI-BRANDED INTERNATIONAL SPIRITS COMPANY

Australia's largest and fastest growing premium Australian spirits company, and largest distiller of whisky

Our ambition is to create high quality, authentic and accessible Australian spirit brands

Our brands

NED Whisky

Grainshaker Vodka

Australian Agave

5-Year Net Sales Ambition >$100m

5-Year Net Sales Ambition >$50m

5-Year Net Sales Ambition >$100m

Assets

Vertically-integrated, state-

Maturation and

Capability to accelerate

One-of-a-kind

Agave distillery and

of-the-art production and

bond stores

and execute

agave farm

production facility

manufacturing facility

In development

5

Disclaimer

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 32,0 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2022 -12,1 M -8,61 M -8,61 M
Net Debt 2022 9,20 M 6,56 M 6,56 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 74,9 M 75,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,1%
