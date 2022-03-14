TOP Ships : Announces Record Net Income for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Other Corporate Developments - Form 6-K
03/14/2022 | 11:24am EDT
TOP Ships Announces Record Net Income for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Other Corporate Developments
ATHENS, Greece, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (the "Company"), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient "ECO" tanker vessels, announced today its unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported:
Total revenues of $56.4 million
Net Income of $8.6 million
Earnings per share of $0.14
Adjusted EBITDA of $35.2 million*
Total Assets of $330.8 million
Evangelos Pistiolis, the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, said:
"We are very happy to report record net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is the highest reported net income since 2008. Furthermore, we announce the conclusion of our newbuilding program following which, as of today, our fixed revenue backlog is about $361 million and our charter coverage is as per below table:"
Year
Time Charter Coverage
2022
100
%
2023
100
%
2024
76
%
2025
17
%
2026+
10
%
Recent Developments
On February 28 we concluded the previously announced sale of the M/T Eco Los Angeles to an unaffiliated party and the related secured financing for the vessel was prepaid in full. The net proceeds after senior debt repayment were used to repay $9 million of funds drawn down under the unsecured credit facility entered into in January 2022 with Central Mare Inc, a company affiliated with our President, CEO and Director Evangelos J. Pistiolis, which is now terminated.
On March 4, 2022, we took delivery of the very high specification, scrubber fitted, 157,000 dwt newbuilding Suezmax tanker vessel M/T Eco Oceano Ca constructed at the Hyundai Samho shipyard in South Korea and consummated the previously announced sale and leaseback of the vessel with a major international financier for total gross proceeds of $48.2 million. The vessel has commenced its previously announced fifteen-year time charter employment.
As of the date of this earnings release, there are currently 4,763,000 Series F Preferred Shares issued and outstanding.
About TOP Ships Inc.
TOP Ships Inc. is an international ship-owning company.
For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website: www.topships.org.
TOP SHIPS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE
(LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, 2020 and 2021
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars - except share and per share data)
2019
2020
2021
Revenues (including $1,311, $0 and $0 respectively, from related party)
66,088
60,222
56,367
EXPENSES:
Voyage expenses (including $829, $761 and $705 respectively, to related party)
3,038
1,994
1,317
Operating lease expense
7,054
755
10,840
Vessel operating expenses (including $247, $60 and $17 respectively, to related party)
22,786
21,024
15,679
Dry-docking costs
399
356
361
Vessel depreciation
12,392
13,174
7,670
Management fees-related parties
2,443
5,627
2,596
General and administrative expenses (including $360, $360 and $360 respectively, to related party)
1,730
1,932
1,943
Other operating loss
-
4,800
-
Loss on sale of vessels
-
12,355
-
Impairment on vessels
12,310
-
1,160
Operating income/(loss)
3,936
(1,795
)
14,801
OTHER EXPENSES:
Interest and finance costs (including $948, $0 and $0 respectively, to related party)
(18,077
)
(20,956
)
(6,998
)
Gain/(Loss) on derivative financial instruments
1,601
(814
)
66
Interest income
133
34
-
Equity gain in unconsolidated joint ventures
778
713
747
Impairment on unconsolidated joint ventures
(3,144
)
-
-
Total other expenses, net
(18,709
)
(21,023
)
(6,185
)
Net (loss) / income
(14,773
)
(22,818
)
8,616
Less: Deemed dividend for beneficial conversion feature of Series E Shares
(9,339
)
(1,067
)
(900
)
Less: Deemed dividend equivalents on Series E Shares related to redemption value
(4,227
)
(3,099
)
(437
)
Less: Series E Shares Dividend
(2,650
)
(1,796
)
(1,883
)
Net (loss) / income attributable to common shareholders
(30,989
)
(28,780
)
5,396
(Loss) / Earnings per common share, basic and diluted
(264.63
)
(1.22
)
0.14
Other comprehensive income
Effective portion of changes in fair value of interest swap contracts
(1,361
)
-
-
Total other comprehensive (loss) / gain
(32,350
)
(28,780
)
5,396
TOP SHIPS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2021
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars - except share and per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
19,328
2,370
Trade accounts receivable
-
76
Prepayments and other
904
581
Inventories
514
671
Vessels held for sale
24,340
71,636
Total current assets
45,086
75,334
FIXED ASSETS:
Advances for vessels under construction
31,654
30,579
Vessels, net
136,292
156,585
Right of use assets from operating leases
45,222
37,279
Other fixed assets, net
548
534
Total fixed assets
213,716
224,977
OTHER NON CURRENT ASSETS:
Restricted cash
4,000
4,000
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
28,230
24,477
Deposit asset
2,000
2,000
Total non-current assets
34,230
30,477
Total assets
293,032
330,788
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt
5,324
7,205
Debt related to vessels held for sale
-
53,202
Due to related parties
5,159
29,755
Accounts payable
2,544
2,308
Accrued liabilities
959
1,145
Unearned revenue
2,074
3,658
Current portion of derivative financial instruments
66
-
Current portion of Operating lease liabilities
9,288
9,815
Total current liabilities
25,414
107,088
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Non-current portion of long term debt
99,295
90,163
Non-current portion of Operating lease liabilities
33,805
23,948
Other non-current liabilities
300
225
Total non-current liabilities
133,400
114,336
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
-
-
Total liabilities
158,814
221,424
MEZZANINE EQUITY:
Preferred stock; 11,264 and 13,452 Series E Shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2021 with $0.01 par value
13,517
16,142
Total mezzanine equity
13,517
16,142
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; of which 100,000 Series D Shares were outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2021
1
1
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 39,831,972 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2021
398
398
Additional paid-in capital
465,672
429,577
Accumulated deficit
(345,370
)
(336,754
)
Total stockholders' equity
120,701
93,222
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
293,032
330,788
*Non-US GAAP Measures
This report describes Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), which is not a measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (i.e., a "Non-US GAAP" measure). We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, other operating loss, operating lease expenses, vessel impairments, gains on sale of vessels and gains/losses on derivative financial instruments.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. We believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. This is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of interest, gain/loss on financial instruments, taxes, depreciation and amortization, other operating losses, operating lease expenses, gains on sale of vessels and vessel impairments, and which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect results of operations between periods and other items that the Company believes are not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations.
This Non-U.S. GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
2019
2020
2021
Net (loss)/income
(14,773
)
(22,818
)
8,616
Add: Operating lease expense
7,054
755
10,840
Add: Vessel depreciation
12,392
13,174
7,670
Add: Impairment on vessel
12,310
-
1,160
Add: Impairment on unconsolidated joint ventures
3,144
-
-
Add: Interest and finance costs
18,077
20,956
6,998
Add: Loss/(gain) on derivative financial instruments
(1,601
)
814
(66
)
Add: Loss on sale of vessels
-
12,355
-
Add: Other operating loss (Time Charter Termination Fees)