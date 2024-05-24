UNITED STATES

For the month of May 2024

TOP SHIPS INC.

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

On May 24, 2024, TOP Ships Inc. (the "Company") entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim"), as sales agent, under which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time through Maxim, up to US$5,800,000 of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share.

Attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 is a copy of the Equity Distribution Agreement, dated May 24, 2024, by and between the Company and Maxim.

Attached hereto as Exhibit 5.1 is the opinion of Watson Farley & Williams LLP relating to the common shares.

The information contained in this report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statements on Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-267170, 333-268475 and 333-267545).

TOP SHIPS INC. (Registrant) By: /s/ Evangelos J. Pistiolis Name: Evangelos J. Pistiolis Title: Chief Executive Officer

Date: May 24, 2024