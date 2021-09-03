Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Top Spring International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3688   KYG892541098

TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3688)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Top Spring International : Monthly Return- August 2021

09/03/2021 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

August 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Top Spring International Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted:

03

September 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

03688

Description

Top Spring International Holdings Limited

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

HKD

0.1

HKD

500,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

HKD

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

HKD

0.1

HKD

500,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

HKD

500,000,000

Page 1 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

03688

Description

Top Spring International Holdings Limited

Balance at close of preceding month

1,412,732,441

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

1,412,732,441

Page 2 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

03688

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

Number of share options

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

issued upon exercise of

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

Share option scheme

71,260,000

71,260,000

0

71,260,000

0

General Meeting approval

28 February 2011

date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

0

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:

HKD

0

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

03688

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

Description of the Convertibles

Currency

Amount at close of

Movement during the month

Amount at close of the

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

preceding month

month

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

(C)

as at close of the month

1).

Bonus Perpetual

HKD

11,655,280

11,655,280

0

116,552,800

Subordinated Convertible

Securities

Type of convertibles

Others (Please specify)

Bonus Perpetual Subordinated Convertible Securities

Page 3 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

HKD

0.1

General Meeting approval date

15 May 2013

(if applicable)

Total C (Ordinary shares):

0

Remarks:

Subscription price: HK$0.10 (Subject to adjustment)

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

0

Page 4 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 5 of 7

v 1.0.0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 11:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:02aTOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return- August 2021
PU
08/31TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Announcement- Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity I..
PU
08/31TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Announcement- Interim Results for the Six Months Ende..
PU
08/30Top Spring International Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the S..
CI
08/17TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Announcement- Positive Profit Alert
PU
08/16Top Spring International Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the ..
CI
07/06TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Logs Over $175 Million in Pre-Sales in January-June
MT
07/05Top Spring International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Operating Resul..
CI
07/02TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return- June 2021
PU
06/28TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Announcement- Poll Results of the Extraordinary Gener..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 575 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
Net income 2020 -283 M -36,4 M -36,4 M
Net Debt 2020 9 111 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,21x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 1 805 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
EV / Sales 2020 19,0x
Nbr of Employees 881
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Top Spring International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun Hong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tak Chun Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yuk Wo Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Si Zong Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yee Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%232
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.30%40 757
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.59%28 140
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.03%27 299
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.34%25 013
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.22%24 737