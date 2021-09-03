Top Spring International : Monthly Return- August 2021
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
August 2021
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
Top Spring International Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Date Submitted:
03
September 2021
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
03688
Description
Top Spring International Holdings Limited
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
5,000,000,000
HKD
0.1
HKD
500,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
HKD
Balance at close of the month
5,000,000,000
HKD
0.1
HKD
500,000,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
HKD
500,000,000
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
03688
Description
Top Spring International Holdings Limited
Balance at close of preceding month
1,412,732,441
Increase / decrease (-)
Balance at close of the month
1,412,732,441
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
03688
The total number of
Number of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
securities which may be
Particulars of share option
options outstanding at
Number of share options
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
issued upon exercise of
scheme
close of preceding
Movement during the month
outstanding at close of
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
all share options to be
month
the month
(A)
as at close of the month
granted under the
scheme at close of the
month
1).
Share option scheme
71,260,000
71,260,000
0
71,260,000
0
General Meeting approval
28 February 2011
date (if applicable)
Total A (Ordinary shares):
0
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:
HKD
0
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
03688
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
Description of the Convertibles
Currency
Amount at close of
Movement during the month
Amount at close of the
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
preceding month
month
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
(C)
as at close of the month
1).
Bonus Perpetual
HKD
11,655,280
11,655,280
0
116,552,800
Subordinated Convertible
Securities
Type of convertibles
Others (Please specify)
Bonus Perpetual Subordinated Convertible Securities
FF301
Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
Subscription/Conversion price
HKD
0.1
General Meeting approval date
15 May 2013
(if applicable)
Total C (Ordinary shares):
0
Remarks:
Subscription price: HK$0.10 (Subject to adjustment)
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
0
FF301
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
