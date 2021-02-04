Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Top Spring International Holdings Limited    3688   KYG892541098

TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3688)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Top Spring International : Monthly Return- January 2021

02/04/2021 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/01/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Top Spring International Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted

04/02/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

03688

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.10HK$500,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.10HK$500,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(3688) Page 1 of 12

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

classes of

(State

shares

currency)

Balance at close of preceding

month

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):

Authorised share

capital

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

HK$500,000,000.00

(3688) Page 2 of 12

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,412,732,441

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,412,732,441

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share option

scheme

adopted

on 28/02/2011

Exercise

Price:

HK$2.264

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

3,451,500

(Note 1)

2. Share option scheme adopted

on 28/02/2011 Exercise Price: HK$4.14

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

1,370,000

Nil

5,346,000

(Note 1)

3. Share option scheme adopted

on 28/02/2011 Exercise Price: HK$3.30

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

9,358,000

Nil

39,565,000

(Note 1)

(3688) Page 3 of 12

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

4. Share option

scheme

adopted

on 28/02/2011

Exercise

Price:

HK$3.65

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

200,000

Nil

220,000

(Note 1)

5. Share option scheme adopted

on 28/02/2011 Exercise

Price:

HK$3.45

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

10,000,000

(Note 1)

6. Share option scheme adopted

on 28/02/2011 Exercise

Price:

HK$2.796

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

1,700,000

Nil

21,000,000

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

Nil

of options (State currency)

(3688) Page 4 of 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 08:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/03TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return- January 2021
PU
01/21TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Announcement - Unaudited Operating Figures for the Ye..
PU
01/06TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return- Dec. 2020
PU
2020TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices -
PU
2020TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Notice of EGM/SGM / Closu..
PU
2020Top Spring International's Board Favors Revision of Credit Facility Terms
MT
2020TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return-Dec.2020
PU
2020TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices-Variations of Terms to The ..
PU
2020TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return-Sep.2020
PU
2020TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Annoucement- Announcement of Interim Results for the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 719 M 92,8 M 92,8 M
Net income 2019 -583 M -75,2 M -75,2 M
Net Debt 2019 7 417 M 957 M 957 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,54x
Yield 2019 1,48%
Capitalization 1 820 M 235 M 235 M
EV / Sales 2018 14,4x
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 901
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Top Spring International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chun Hong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tak Chun Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yuk Wo Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Si Zong Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Wei Yuan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.85%235
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.00%39 627
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.59%32 447
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.59%28 381
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-13.43%26 036
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-13.02%25 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ