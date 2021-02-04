Top Spring International : Monthly Return- January 2021
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/01/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Top Spring International Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Date Submitted
04/02/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
03688
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
5,000,000,000
HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
5,000,000,000
HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000.00
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
(3688) Page 1 of 12
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding
month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
classes of
(State
shares
currency)
Balance at close of preceding
month
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State currency):
Authorised share
capital
(State currency)
N/A
N/A
N/A
HK$500,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,412,732,441
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
Nil
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
1,412,732,441
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share option
scheme
adopted
on 28/02/2011
Exercise
Price:
HK$2.264
Ordinary
shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
3,451,500
(Note 1)
2. Share option scheme adopted
on 28/02/2011 Exercise Price: HK$4.14
Ordinary
shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
1,370,000
Nil
5,346,000
(Note 1)
3. Share option scheme adopted
on 28/02/2011 Exercise Price: HK$3.30
Ordinary
shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
9,358,000
Nil
39,565,000
(Note 1)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
4. Share option
scheme
adopted
on 28/02/2011
Exercise
Price:
HK$3.65
Ordinary
shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
200,000
Nil
220,000
(Note 1)
5. Share option scheme adopted
on 28/02/2011 Exercise
Price:
HK$3.45
Ordinary
shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
10,000,000
(Note 1)
6. Share option scheme adopted
on 28/02/2011 Exercise
Price:
HK$2.796
Ordinary
shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
1,700,000
Nil
21,000,000
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
Nil
of options (State currency)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 08:55:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2019
719 M
92,8 M
92,8 M
Net income 2019
-583 M
-75,2 M
-75,2 M
Net Debt 2019
7 417 M
957 M
957 M
P/E ratio 2019
-3,54x
Yield 2019
1,48%
Capitalization
1 820 M
235 M
235 M
EV / Sales 2018
14,4x
EV / Sales 2019
13,2x
Nbr of Employees
901
Free-Float
25,5%
Chart TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.