Top Spring International : Announcement- Discloseable Transaction in Relation to the Disposal of 50% Shareholdings in Two Subsidiaries Holding the Properties in Shap Pat Heung Road and Tai Tong Road, Yuen Long. New Territories and Major Transaction in relation to Possible Provision

POSSIBLE PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO GREAT BILLION AND WEALTH CHANNEL

In the Agreements, the parties agreed upon the key terms of the Shareholders' Agreements and will enter into them upon the Great Billion Completion and the Wealth Channel Completion. To cater for the funding requirements of Great Billion and Wealth Channel for development of the Properties (including the payment of land premium and the expected commitments of the development, inter alia, the construction and other project development costs, interest and selling expenses), it is expected that financial assistance of not more than HK$1,640 million will be required to be provided by the Group to Great Billion and Wealth Channel in aggregate. Such financial assistance will be provided mainly in the form of shareholder's loan and/or provision of corporate guarantee for external bank borrowings and in proportion to the Group's shareholding interests in Great Billion and Wealth Channel.

GENERAL

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Disposals exceed(s) 5% but is/are less than 25%, the Disposals in aggregate constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Possible Financial Assistance exceed(s) 25%, the Possible Financial Assistance constitutes a major transaction for the Company and is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, after having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder or any of his/her/its respective associates have any material interest in the Agreement, the Disposals, the Possible Financial Assistance and the transactions contemplated thereunder, thus no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting at the EGM to be convened by the Company.

A circular containing, among other things, further details of the Possible Financial Assistance and notice of the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 15 June 2021.