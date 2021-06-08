Top Spring International : Announcement- Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Measures to Minimise Risk of Community Spread of 2019 Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19"):

In view of the evolving 2019 COVID-19 situation, the Company reserves the right to take the following precautionary measures as may be appropriate at the EGM:

All attendees will be required to undergo a temperature check and sign a health declaration form (which may also be used for the purposes of contact tracing if required) before entering the EGM venue

Any person who has a fever will not be permitted to attend the EGM. Persons exhibiting flulike symptoms may also be refused admittance at the Company's discretion

Any person, who has recently travelled to, any affected countries or areas outside Hong Kong (as per guidelines issued by the Hong Kong government at https://www.chp.gov.hk/en/features/102742.html) at any time in the preceding 14 days prior to the EGM, will not be permitted to attend the EGM

No refreshments will be served at the EGM

The Shareholders who are feeling unwell or have been placed on leave of absence on the date of the EGM are advised not to attend the EGM. Attendees who feel unwell (even without flu-like symptoms) are encouraged to wear surgical masks.

The Shareholders who prefer not to attend or are restricted from attending the EGM may still vote by proxy and are advised to take note of the latest date and time for the lodgement of the proxy form.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, the Company will closely monitor the situation and reserves the right to take further measures as appropriate in order to minimise any risk to the Shareholders and others attending the EGM and to comply with any requirements or recommendations of any government agencies from time to time.

The Company seeks the understanding and cooperation of all Shareholders to minimise the risk of community spread of COVID-19.

The EGM will commence sharply at 10:00 a.m., and the Shareholders are encouraged to arrive at the EGM venue at least half an hour prior to the meeting commencement time to avoid delays from precautionary measures mentioned above in the registration process.

