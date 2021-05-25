Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Top Spring International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3688   KYG892541098

TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3688)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Top Spring International : Announcement- Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 25 May 2021

05/25/2021 | 11:55pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

萊 蒙 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03688)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD

ON 25 MAY 2021

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 25 May 2021 were duly passed by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular of Top Spring International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 April 2021 (the "Circular").

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context otherwise requires.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association, the voting of all the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") held on 25 May 2021 had been taken by poll.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 1,412,732,441, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM. No parties have indicated in the Circular that they intend to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.

All the resolutions, which were voted on by poll, were approved by the Shareholders. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

- 1 -

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the following resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company. The poll results of the AGM are set out as follows:

No. of Shares

Ordinary Resolutions

(Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To consider and adopt the audited consolidated

1,023,629,811

55,500

financial statements of the Company and its

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

subsidiaries and the reports of the Directors and

auditors (the "Auditors") of the Company for the

year ended 31 December 2020.

2.

To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31

1,023,685,311

0

December 2020 of HK4 cents per Share to the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Shareholders and the holders of PCSs whose names

appear on the register of members or the register of

holders of PCSs of the Company on Thursday, 3 June

2021.

3.

(i)

To re - elect Mr WONG Chun Hong as an

1,023,583,311

102,000

executive Director.

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

(ii) To re-elect Mr YUAN Zhi Wei as an executive

1,023,685,311

0

Director.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(iii)

T o r e - e l e c t M r C H E N G Y u k W o a s a n

1,021,982,586

1,702,725

independent non-executive Director.

(99.83%)

(0.17%)

(iv) To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration

1,023,685,311

0

of the Directors.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

4.

To re-appoint KPMG as the Auditors for the year

1,023,685,311

0

ending 31 December 2021 and to authorise the Board

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

to fix their remuneration.

5.

To grant a general and unconditional mandate to

1,021,920,086

1,765,225

the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional

(99.83%)

(0.17%)

Shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of

the Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of the

relevant resolution.

6.

To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the

1,023,655,311

30,000

Directors to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date

of the passing of the relevant resolution.

- 2 -

No. of Shares

Ordinary Resolutions

(Approximate %)

For

Against

7.

Conditional upon resolutions 5 and 6 being passed,

1,021,920,086

1,765,225

the general and unconditional mandate granted to

(99.83%)

(0.17%)

the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional

Shares pursuant to resolution 5 be extended by

the addition thereto of an amount representing the

aggregate number of Shares repurchased by the

Company under the authority granted pursuant to

resolution 6.

By order of the Board

Top Spring International Holdings Limited

WONG Chun Hong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr WONG Chun Hong, Mr YUAN Zhi Wei, Ms LAM Mei Ka, Shirley and Mr LIANG Rui Chi; the non-executive Directors are Mr YIP Hoong Mun and Mr KUI Qiang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr CHENG Yuk Wo, Professor WU Si Zong and Mr CHAN Yee, Herman.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 03:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
