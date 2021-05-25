Top Spring International : Announcement- Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 25 May 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

萊 蒙 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03688)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD

ON 25 MAY 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 25 May 2021 were duly passed by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular of Top Spring International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 April 2021 (the "Circular").

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context otherwise requires.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association, the voting of all the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") held on 25 May 2021 had been taken by poll.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 1,412,732,441, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM. No parties have indicated in the Circular that they intend to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.

All the resolutions, which were voted on by poll, were approved by the Shareholders. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

