Top Spring International : Announcement- Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 25 May 2021
05/25/2021 | 11:55pm EDT
TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
萊 蒙 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03688)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD
ON 25 MAY 2021
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 25 May 2021 were duly passed by way of poll.
Reference is made to the circular of Top Spring International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 April 2021 (the "Circular").
Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Circular, unless the context otherwise requires.
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association, the voting of all the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") held on 25 May 2021 had been taken by poll.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 1,412,732,441, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM. No parties have indicated in the Circular that they intend to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.
All the resolutions, which were voted on by poll, were approved by the Shareholders. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the following resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company. The poll results of the AGM are set out as follows:
No. of Shares
Ordinary Resolutions
(Approximate %)
For
Against
1.
To consider and adopt the audited consolidated
1,023,629,811
55,500
financial statements of the Company and its
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
subsidiaries and the reports of the Directors and
auditors (the "Auditors") of the Company for the
year ended 31 December 2020.
2.
To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31
1,023,685,311
0
December 2020 of HK4 cents per Share to the
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
Shareholders and the holders of PCSs whose names
appear on the register of members or the register of
holders of PCSs of the Company on Thursday, 3 June
2021.
3.
(i)
To re - elect Mr WONG Chun Hong as an
1,023,583,311
102,000
executive Director.
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
(ii) To re-elect Mr YUAN Zhi Wei as an executive
1,023,685,311
0
Director.
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
(iii)
T o r e - e l e c t M r C H E N G Y u k W o a s a n
1,021,982,586
1,702,725
independent non-executive Director.
(99.83%)
(0.17%)
(iv) To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration
1,023,685,311
0
of the Directors.
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
4.
To re-appoint KPMG as the Auditors for the year
1,023,685,311
0
ending 31 December 2021 and to authorise the Board
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
to fix their remuneration.
5.
To grant a general and unconditional mandate to
1,021,920,086
1,765,225
the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional
(99.83%)
(0.17%)
Shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of
the Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of the
relevant resolution.
6.
To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the
1,023,655,311
30,000
Directors to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date
of the passing of the relevant resolution.
No. of Shares
Ordinary Resolutions
(Approximate %)
For
Against
7.
Conditional upon resolutions 5 and 6 being passed,
1,021,920,086
1,765,225
the general and unconditional mandate granted to
(99.83%)
(0.17%)
the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional
Shares pursuant to resolution 5 be extended by
the addition thereto of an amount representing the
aggregate number of Shares repurchased by the
Company under the authority granted pursuant to
resolution 6.
By order of the Board
Top Spring International Holdings Limited
WONG Chun Hong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 25 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr WONG Chun Hong, Mr YUAN Zhi Wei, Ms LAM Mei Ka, Shirley and Mr LIANG Rui Chi; the non-executive Directors are Mr YIP Hoong Mun and Mr KUI Qiang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr CHENG Yuk Wo, Professor WU Si Zong and Mr CHAN Yee, Herman.
