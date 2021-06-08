Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Top Spring International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3688   KYG892541098

TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3688)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Top Spring International : Circular- Major Transaction in Relation to Possible Provision of Financial Assistance

06/08/2021 | 05:37am EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Top Spring International Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying proxy form to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

萊 蒙 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03688)

MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

POSSIBLE PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 6 to 18 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM to be held at 17th Floor, Leighton, 77 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Monday, 28 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. or any adjournment of such meeting is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-3 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed on it and return it to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment of such meeting (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment of such meeting should you so wish and, in such event, the proxy form previously submitted shall be deemed to be revoked.

8 June 2021

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . .

. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

Introduction

. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

The Agreements . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Information on the Parties Involved . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Shareholders' Agreements. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

Possible Provision of Financial Assistance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

Possible Financial Effects of the Disposals and

the Possible Financial Assistance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

Reasons for and Benefits of the Disposals and

the Possible Financial Assistance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

Listing Rules Implications . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

Recommendation .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

Additional Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

Appendix I

-

Financial Information of the Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

Appendix II

-

Valuation Report. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

Appendix III

-

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

Notice of EGM .

. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EGM-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"Agreements"

the Great Billion Agreement and the Wealth Channel

Agreement

"associate(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Bonus Issue"

the issue of the bonus Shares to the Shareholders whose

names appeared on the register of members of the

Company on 24 May 2013, on the basis of two new

Shares for every five Shares held, with an option to elect

to receive the PCSs in lieu of all or part of their

entitlements to such bonus Shares

"Company"

Top Spring International Holdings Limited 萊蒙國際集團

有限公司, a company incorporated under the laws of the

Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of

which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Contemplated Bank Loans"

the contemplated loans from any banks or financial

institutions to Great Billion and Wealth Channel and on

the terms to be agreed by both the Seller and Purchasers

"Contemplated Company's

the contemplated guarantee provided by the Company

Guarantee"

and/or any of its subsidiary(ies) (as guarantor) for the

Contemplated Bank Loans severally and in proportion to

its shareholding interests in Great Billion and Wealth

Channel

"Contemplated Shareholder's

the contemplated shareholder's loan owed by Great

Loan by the Seller"

Billion and Wealth Channel to the Seller, which is

approximately 50% of the Contemplated Shareholders'

Loans

"Contemplated Shareholders'

the contemplated shareholders' loans owed by Great

Loans"

Billion and Wealth Channel to the Seller and the

Purchasers in aggregate

"controlling shareholder(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Disposals"

the Great Billion Disposal and the Wealth Channel

Disposal

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting to be convened by the

Company and held at 17th Floor, Leighton, 77 Leighton

Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Monday, 28 June

2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of, if thought fit,

approving the Possible Financial Assistance, the notice of

which is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-3 of this

circular, and any adjournment of such meeting

"Existing Bank Loan"

the existing loan owed by Great Billion to Hang Seng

Bank Limited, the total amount of which is approximately

HK$88.1 million as at 31 March 2021

"Great Billion"

Great Billion Corporation Limited, a company

incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited

liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company prior to the Great Billion Completion

"Great Billion Agreement"

the sale and purchase agreement dated 5 May 2021

entered into among the Seller, the Purchaser A and the

Company in relation to the Great Billion Disposal

"Great Billion Completion"

completion of the Great Billion Disposal

"Great Billion Disposal"

the proposed disposal of the Great Billion Sale Share and

the assignment of the Great Billion Sale Loan by the

Seller to the Purchaser A pursuant to the Great Billion

Agreement

"Great Billion Sale Loan"

50% of the Great Billion Shareholder's Loan

"Great Billion Sale Share"

one issued ordinary share representing 50% of the entire

issued share capital of Great Billion upon the Great

Billion Completion

"Great Billion Shareholder's

the shareholder's loan(s) owed by Great Billion to the

Loan"

Seller

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"HKFRS"

Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"KPL"

Kerry Properties Limited, an exempted company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares

of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange with stock code 683

"Latest Practicable Date"

7 June 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining

certain information contained in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Long Stop Date"

23 July 2021

"Lot A"

the land lot in Shap Pat Heung Road, Yuen Long, New

Territories with total gross floor area of approximately

245,032 square feet

"Lot A Land Exchange

the application submitted to the District Lands Office,

Application"

Yuen Long in relation to the proposed land exchange for

private residential development of Lot A

"Lot B"

the land lot in Tai Tong Road, Yuen Long, New Territories

with total gross floor area of approximately 36,415 square

feet

"Lot B Land Exchange

the application submitted to the District Lands Office,

Application"

Yuen Long in relation to the proposed land exchange for

private residential development of Lot B

"PCSs"

the bonus perpetual subordinated convertible securities

issued by the Company pursuant to the Bonus Issue

"percentage ratios"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Possible Financial Assistance"

any financial assistance, up to a total amount of not more

than HK$1,640 million, that might be provided by the

Group to Great Billion and Wealth Channel for the

purpose of development of the Properties, comprising the

Contemplated Company's Guarantee and the Contemplated

Shareholder's Loans

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 575 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
Net income 2020 -283 M -36,5 M -36,5 M
Net Debt 2020 9 111 M 1 174 M 1 174 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,21x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 2 172 M 280 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
EV / Sales 2020 19,0x
Nbr of Employees 879
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Top Spring International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chun Hong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tak Chun Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yuk Wo Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Si Zong Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yee Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED20.34%280
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.00%44 083
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.54%35 458
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.09%32 590
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.78%26 423
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED8.54%25 963