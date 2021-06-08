Top Spring International : Proxy Form

TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

萊 蒙 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03688)

PROXY FORM

Proxy form for use by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting to be held at

17th Floor, Leighton, 77 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

on Monday, 28 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

To approve, confirm and ratify the authorisation of the directors of the Company (the "Director(s)") to commit to providing loans, guarantee(s) and/or other financial assistance of up to HK $1,640,000,000 to or for the benefit of Great Billion Corporation Limited ("Great Billion") and Wealth Channel Holdings Limited ("Wealth Channel") in relation to any agreed funding requirements for the real estate development projects carried out by Great Billion and Wealth Channel (the "Possible Financial Assistance"), and to authorise any one Director to do all such acts and things as the Director in his or her sole and absolute discretion deems necessary, desirable or expedient to implement, give effect to and/or complete the Possible Financial Assistance and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

