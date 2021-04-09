Top Spring International : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

萊 蒙 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03688)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Top Spring International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating figures of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended 31 March 2021.

For the three months ended 31 March 2021, the pre-sales of the Group were approximately HK$809.8 million, among which, pre-sales of properties and pre-sales of car park units were approximately HK$808.5 million and approximately HK$1.3 million, respectively, with the pre-sales properties' gross floor area of approximately 11,047 sq.m., and the average selling price of pre-sales properties was approximately HK$73,187 per sq.m..

pre-sales of the Group were approximately HK$809.8 million, among which, pre-sales of properties and pre-sales of car park units were approximately HK$808.5 million and approximately HK$1.3 million, respectively, with the pre-sales properties' gross floor area of approximately 11,047 sq.m., and the average selling price of pre-sales properties was approximately HK$73,187 per sq.m.. Over 90% of the above pre-sales were derived from Hong Kong 128 WATERLOO and Shenzhen Upper Residence launched in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The above operating information are unaudited, which were prepared according to the preliminary internal information of the Group. Given that various uncertainties may exist in the process of collecting such pre-sales figures, such operating information may be different from those to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements published by the Company on an annual or a semi-annual basis. Therefore, the operating information mentioned above is for investors' reference only and shall not become or be deemed as an invitation or solicitation for the disposal or purchase of any securities or financial products of the Company, nor can it be used as the basis for any research report, and there is no intention nor does it constitute any investment advice. Investors are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and not to place inappropriate reliance on such information. Investors are advised to seek professional advice from professionals and financial advisers if there is any doubt.

By order of the Board

Top Spring International Holdings Limited

WONG Tak Chun

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr WONG Chun Hong, Mr YUAN Zhi Wei, Ms LAM Mei Ka, Shirley and Mr LIANG Rui Chi; the non-executive Directors are Mr YIP Hoong Mun and Mr KUI Qiang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr CHENG Yuk Wo, Professor WU Si Zong and Mr CHAN Yee, Herman.