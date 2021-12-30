Log in
    VENI   CA89054L1013

TOP STRIKE RESOURCES CORP.

(VENI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Top Strike Resources : Management Information Circular

12/30/2021 | 12:47pm EST
TOP STRIKE RESOURCES CORP. (d.b.a. "VENCANNA VENTURES")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 24, 2021

AND

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

October 25, 2021

TOP STRIKE RESOURCES CORP. (d.b.a. "VENCANNA VENTURES")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF THE HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES

TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 24, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Top Strike Resources Corp. (the "Corporation") will be held

solely by means of remote communication by webcast at https://zoom.us/j/98591355433?pwd=RFZHRjBJazNiK2wrVDJDTVZoQ1FXdz09(password: B54uTD) on November 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time), for the following purposes:

  1. receive the financial statements for the fiscal years ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 and the report of the auditors thereon;
  2. fix the number of directors to be elected at eight;
  3. elect directors for the ensuing year;
  4. appoint the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Shareholders and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  5. transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments thereof.

Only Shareholders of record at the close of business on October 19, 2021 (the "Record Date") are entitled to notice of and to attend the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof and to vote thereat, unless, after the Record Date, a holder of record transfers his or her Common Shares and the transferee, upon producing properly endorsed share certificates or otherwise establishing that he or she owns such Common Shares, requests, not later than 10 days before the Meeting, that the transferee's name be included in the list of Shareholders entitled to vote such Common Shares, in which case such transferee shall be entitled to vote such Common Shares, as the case may be, at the Meeting.

The Corporation has decided to host the Meeting solely by means of remote communication in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Corporation reserves the right to take any additional precautionary measures it deems appropriate in relation to the Meeting in response to further developments relating to COVID-19. Changes to the Meeting date and/or means of holding the Meeting may be announced by way of press release. Shareholders are encouraged to monitor the Corporation's website at http://vencanna.com/or the Corporation's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, where copies of such press releases, if any, will be posted. The Corporation does not intend to prepare an amended Information Circular in the event of changes to the Meeting format. All Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote prior to the Meeting by any of the means described below, as in-personvoting at the time of the Meeting will not be possible.

Registered Shareholders are requested to date and sign the enclosed form of proxy (the "Form of Proxy") and return it to the Corporation's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company. To be effective, the Form of Proxy must be mailed so as to reach or be deposited with Odyssey Trust Company, at 1230, 300 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 3C4 Attention: Proxy Department or by fax at (800) 517-4553 not later than forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the Province of Alberta) prior to the time set for the Meeting or any adjournment thereof or may be accepted by the Chairman of the Meeting at his discretion prior to the commencement of the Meeting. The Form of Proxy or other instrument used to appoint a proxy shall be executed by the Shareholder or their attorney, or if such Shareholder is a corporation, under the corporate seal, and executed by a director, officer or attorney thereof duly authorized. Alternatively, a registered Shareholder may complete their Form of Proxy online at www.odysseytrust.com/Transfer-Agent/Loginby following the instructions provided on the Form of Proxy.

The specific details of the matters proposed to be put before the Meeting are set forth in the Information Circular and form of proxy accompanying and forming part of this Notice.

Calgary, Alberta

October 25, 2021

( i )

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(signed) "David McGorman"

David McGorman

Director and Chief Executive Officer

( ii )

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PURPOSE OF SOLICITATION.................................................................................................................................

1

RECORD DATE ..........................................................................................................................................................

1

PROXY INFORMATION...........................................................................................................................................

2

Solicitation of Proxies .........................................................................................................................................

2

Completion of Proxies........................................................................................................................................

2

Revocation of Proxies .........................................................................................................................................

3

Exercise of Discretion by Proxies......................................................................................................................

3

Advice to Beneficial Holders of Securities ......................................................................................................

3

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE CORPORATION ....................................................................................

5

VOTING OF COMMON SHARES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS THEREOF ..................................................

5

MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON ............................................................................................................................

5

FIXING NUMBER OF DIRECTORS.........................................................................................................................

6

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS.....................................................................................................................................

6

Corporate Cease Trade Orders or Bankruptcies.............................................................................................

9

Personal Bankruptcies........................................................................................................................................

9

Penalties and Sanctions....................................................................................................................................

10

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS...........................................................................................................................

10

OTHER MATTERS COMING BEFORE THE MEETING....................................................................................

10

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION ............................................................................................................................

10

EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION .........................................................................................

10

INDEBTEDNESS OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS ..........................................................................................

11

INTEREST OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS .....................................................

12

INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS AND COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON ................

13

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES .......................................................................................................

13

Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee ..............................................................................

13

Mandate of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee ..................................................

13

Nomination of Directors ..................................................................................................................................

14

Assessments.......................................................................................................................................................

14

Compensation Policies and Practices.............................................................................................................

14

Independence of Members of the Board........................................................................................................

14

Directorships in Other Reporting Issuers......................................................................................................

15

Orientation and Continuing Education .........................................................................................................

15

Board Mandate..................................................................................................................................................

15

Board Oversight ................................................................................................................................................

16

Position Descriptions........................................................................................................................................

16

Ethical Business Conduct.................................................................................................................................

16

( i )

Audit Committee ..............................................................................................................................................

17

AUDIT COMMITTEE ..............................................................................................................................................

17

Audit Committee Charter................................................................................................................................

17

Composition of the Audit Committee ...........................................................................................................

17

Relevant Education and Experience...............................................................................................................

17

Reliance on Certain Exemptions.....................................................................................................................

18

Audit Committee Oversight............................................................................................................................

18

Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures ..........................................................................................................

18

External Auditor Service Fees (By Category)................................................................................................

19

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ............................................................................................................................

19

ADDENDA

SCHEDULE "A" STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION ...........................................................

A-1

SCHEDULE "B" AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER ..........................................................................................

B-1

( ii )

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Top Strike Resources Corp. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 17:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
