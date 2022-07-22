TOPBI International : Action confirming that the company's interim meeting of shareholders on Jan 21,2021 was not established,plaintiff's action dismissed.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22 2.Company name:Topbi International Holdings Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: 1.Parties to the legal matter:Defendant:Our company;Plaintiff:Zhuang X Xiang 2.Name of the court:Taiwan Shilin District Court 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter: No.001487 for year 2021. 4.Details of occurrence:Confirm that the interim meeting of shareholders on Jan 21,2021 of the company is not established. Main judgment:The plaintiff's action is dismissed.The costs of the action shall be borne by the plaintiff 5.Handling procedure:None 6.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:None 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None