TOPBI International : Action confirming that the company's interim meeting of shareholders on Jan 21,2021 was not established,plaintiff's action dismissed.
07/22/2022 | 10:14am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: TOPBI International Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/22
Time of announcement
21:57:18
Subject
Action confirming that the company's interim
meeting of shareholders on Jan 21,2021 was not
established,plaintiff's action dismissed.
Date of events
2022/07/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22
2.Company name:Topbi International Holdings Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
1.Parties to the legal matter:Defendant:Our company;Plaintiff:Zhuang X Xiang
2.Name of the court:Taiwan Shilin District Court
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
No.001487 for year 2021.
4.Details of occurrence:Confirm that the interim meeting of shareholders on
Jan 21,2021 of the company is not established.
Main judgment:The plaintiff's action is dismissed.The costs of the action
shall be borne by the plaintiff
5.Handling procedure:None
6.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:None
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
