  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  TOPBI International Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    2929   KYG8922A1085

TOPBI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2929)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
11.85 TWD   -0.84%
10:14aTOPBI INTERNATIONAL : Action confirming that the company's interim meeting of shareholders on Jan 21,2021 was not established,plaintiff's action dismissed.
PU
06/29TOPBI INTERNATIONAL : To announce important resolutions of the 2022 regular meeting of shareholders of the company
PU
05/20TOPBI INTERNATIONAL : securities have reached the standard for issuing attention to trading information, so the relevant financial information is announced
PU
TOPBI International : Action confirming that the company's interim meeting of shareholders on Jan 21,2021 was not established,plaintiff's action dismissed.

07/22/2022 | 10:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TOPBI International Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 21:57:18
Subject 
 Action confirming that the company's interim
meeting of shareholders on Jan 21,2021 was not
established,plaintiff's action dismissed.
Date of events 2022/07/22 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22
2.Company name:Topbi International Holdings Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
1.Parties to the legal matter:Defendant:Our company;Plaintiff:Zhuang X Xiang
2.Name of the court:Taiwan Shilin District Court
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
No.001487 for year 2021.
4.Details of occurrence:Confirm that the interim meeting of shareholders on
Jan 21,2021 of the company is not established.
Main judgment:The plaintiff's action is dismissed.The costs of the action
shall be borne by the plaintiff
5.Handling procedure:None
6.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:None
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TOPBI International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 14:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 964 M - -
Net income 2021 -701 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 291 M 43,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,6%
Managers and Directors
Chih Hung Chou General Manager & Director
Guan Hua Wang CFO, Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Xun Cai Zhou Chairman
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Director
Hung Chang Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPBI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.84%43
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-12.89%324 847
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-22.14%127 500
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-17.22%70 111
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-21.98%62 911
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-21.48%39 232