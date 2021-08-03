TopBuild : Announces New $200 Million Share Repurchase Program (Form 8-K)
08/03/2021 | 07:03am EDT
Announces New $200 Million Share Repurchase Program
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2020)
Gross margin increased 110 basis points to 27.6%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin increased 130 basis points to 27.8%
Operating profit was $80.5 million, compared to operating profit of $76.0 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $83.5 million, compared to $76.4 million, a 9.3% improvement.
Net income was $55.5 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to $52.1 million, or $1.51 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $55.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to $49.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share.
Net sales increased 29.1% to $834.3. million, 18.3% on a same branch basis, primarily driven by increases in both price and volume as well as M&A.
✓ Gross margin increased 150 basis points to 29.1%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin increased 140 basis points to 29.2%.
✓ Operating profit was $128.3 million, compared to operating profit of $80.5 million, a 59.5% improvement. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $129.9 million, compared to $83.5 million, a 55.5% improvement.
✓ Operating margin was 15.4%, up 290 basis points. Adjusted operating margin improved 270 basis points to 15.6%.
✓ Net income was $90.4 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared to $55.5 million, or $1.67 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $91.6 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, compared to $55.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share.
'We are very pleased with our second quarter results. Top line growth was strong and operating margins expanded at both business segments. Our solid performance demonstrates our team's ability to successfully manage pricing in conjunction with multiple material cost increases as well as productivity in a labor and material constrained market.
'Looking ahead, we expect the residential housing market to remain solid and the commercial market to continue to strengthen. Our focus will remain on driving profitable growth and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.'
ROBERT BUCK, PRESIDENT & CEO, TOPBUILD
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
Adjusted EBITDA was $149.8 million, compared to $107.8 million, a 39.1% increase, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 130 basis points to 18.0%.
At June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $261.7 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of $378.8 million for total liquidity of $640.5 million.
Six Month Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to six months ended June 30, 2020)
Net sales increased 21.4% to $1,577.1 million. On a same branch basis, revenue increased 13.9% to $1,479.4 million.
Gross margin expanded 110 basis points to 28.0%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin expanded 90 basis points to 28.0%.
Operating profit was $224.2 million, compared to operating profit of $150.4 million, a 49.0% improvement. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $227.1 million, compared to $153.8 million, a 47.7% improvement.
Operating margin was 14.2%, and 14.4% on an adjusted basis, a 260-basis point improvement.
Net income was $150.2 million, or $4.53 per diluted share, compared to $106.3 million, or $3.18 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $158.7 million, or $4.78 per diluted share, compared to $101.6 million, or $3.04 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA was $265.7 million, compared to $196.1 million, a 35.5% increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.8%, a 170-basis point improvement.
Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2020)
3 Months
Ended
6/30/21
6 Months
Ended
6/30/21
3 Months
Ended
6/30/21
6 Months
Ended
6/30/21
Sales
$605,625
$1,138,378
Sales
$273,364
$524,965
Change
Change
Volume
10.4%
7.7%
Volume
14.3%
14.0%
Price
5.0%
3.0%
Price
10.3%
7.0%
M&A
14.4%
10.1%
M&A
1.8%
0.9%
Total Change
29.8%
20.8%
Total Change
26.4%
21.9%
Operating Margin
16.4%
15.2%
Operating Margin
15.7%
14.9%
Change
150 bps
140 bps
Change
450 bps
360 bps
Adj. Operating Margin
16.6%
15.3%
Adj. Operating Margin
15.7%
14.9%
Change
140 bps
130 bps
Change
410 bps
330 bps
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
Capital Allocation
Acquisitions
Three companies were acquired in the second quarter, American Building Systems, Creative Conservation and RJ Insulation. Combined, they are expected to generate approximately $155 million of revenue on a pro forma full year basis. Year-to-date, the Company has acquired five companies which are expected to generate approximately $221 million of revenue on a pro forma, full year basis.
Share Repurchase Program
In the second quarter, the Company repurchased 73,747 shares at an average price of $192.30 per share. Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 123,031 shares at an average price of $195.38 per share.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an additional share repurchase program whereby the Company may purchase up to $200 million of its common stock. Repurchases will be made from cash on hand as well as from a portion of the free cash flow expected to be generated from the business. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
'M&A remains our number one capital allocation priority. Our prospects center around our core of insulation and related adjacent products that will further strengthen our industry leadership position. Our pipeline is robust, and we expect to stay very busy on this front through the remainder of the year.
'Our strong balance sheet and cash flows also provide us with the flexibility to continue our history of share repurchases, and we are pleased to announce another $200 million share repurchase program.'
ROBERT BUCK, PRESIDENT & CEO, TOPBUILD
2021 Outlook
Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)
($ in millions)
2021
Low
High
Sales
$ 3,290
$ 3,370
Adjusted EBITDA*
$ 565
$ 590
*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.
Assumptions(1)
($ in millions)
2021
Low
High
Housing Starts
1,475
1,525
Estimated net income
$ 339.5
$ 363.6
Interest Expense and other, net
$ 24.7
$ 22.2
Income tax expense
$ 119.3
$ 127.8
Depreciation and Amortization
$ 70.6
$ 67.5
Share based compensation
$ 10.9
$ 8.9
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
(1) This guidance and long-term targets reflect management's current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild's current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, August 3, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company's website at www.topbuild.com.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has approximately 235 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the 'adjusted' financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a 'same branch basis' are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements contained herein reflect our views about future periods, including our future plans and performance, and constitute 'forward-looking statements' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'will,' 'would,' 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'designed,' 'plan,' or 'intend,' the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our future performance may be affected by the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the United States economy, specifically with respect to residential and commercial construction; our ability to continue operations in markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to collect receivables from our customers; our reliance on residential new construction, residential repair/remodel, and commercial construction; our reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to attract, develop, and retain talented personnel and our sales and labor force; our ability to maintain consistent practices across our locations; and our ability to maintain our competitive position. We discuss the material risks we face
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
under the caption entitled 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021, as well as under the caption entitled 'Risk Factors' in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Our forward-looking statements in this filing speak only as of the date of this filing. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company believes that the non-GAAP performance measures and ratios that are contained herein, which management uses to manage our business, provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in our prior periods. Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios should be viewed in addition, and not as an alternative, to the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Additional information about the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and is available on TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com.
(tables follow)
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
834,255
$
646,099
$
1,577,053
$
1,299,327
Cost of sales
591,075
468,045
1,136,114
949,316
Gross profit
243,180
178,054
440,939
350,011
Selling, general, and administrative expense
114,894
97,600
216,767
199,568
Operating profit
128,286
80,454
224,172
150,443
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(6,105)
(8,277)
(12,707)
(17,018)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(13,862)
(233)
Other, net
66
89
144
561
Other expense, net
(6,039)
(8,188)
(26,425)
(16,690)
Income before income taxes
122,247
72,266
197,747
133,753
Income tax expense
(31,867)
(16,770)
(47,525)
(27,485)
Net income
$
90,380
$
55,496
$
150,222
$
106,268
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
2.75
$
1.69
$
4.57
$
3.22
Diluted
$
2.72
$
1.67
$
4.53
$
3.18
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
32,865,303
32,867,842
32,846,016
33,018,148
Diluted
33,177,435
33,202,423
33,190,107
33,401,135
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
As of
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
261,739
$
330,007
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $8,337 at June 30, 2021, and $6,926 at December 31, 2020
491,625
427,340
Inventories, net
178,576
161,369
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
20,523
17,689
Total current assets
952,463
936,405
Right of use assets
100,558
83,490
Property and equipment, net
199,982
180,053
Goodwill
1,494,200
1,410,685
Other intangible assets, net
237,573
190,605
Deferred tax assets, net
2,729
2,728
Other assets
11,213
11,317
Total assets
$
2,998,718
$
2,815,283
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
356,570
$
331,710
Current portion of long-term debt
23,476
23,326
Accrued liabilities
126,517
107,949
Short-term lease liabilities
36,673
33,492
Total current liabilities
543,236
496,477
Long-term debt
680,999
683,396
Deferred tax liabilities, net
168,091
168,568
Long-term portion of insurance reserves
49,456
50,657
Long-term lease liabilities
68,457
53,749
Other liabilities
13,663
13,642
Total liabilities
1,523,902
1,466,489
EQUITY
1,474,816
1,348,794
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,998,718
$
2,815,283
As of June 30,
2021
2020
Other Financial Data
Receivable days
45
49
Inventory days
30
28
Accounts payable days
74
83
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable
$
313,631
$
277,080
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †
9.9
%
10.5
%
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net income
$
150,222
$
106,268
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
33,221
33,311
Share-based compensation
5,377
9,038
Loss on extinguishment of debt
13,862
233
Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment
833
320
Amortization of debt issuance costs
858
716
Provision for bad debt expense
4,037
3,756
Loss from inventory obsolescence
1,129
1,313
Deferred income taxes, net
(206)
(38)
Change in certain assets and liabilities
Receivables, net
(36,277)
1,894
Inventories, net
(8,055)
538
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,273)
9,151
Accounts payable
21,782
(16,390)
Accrued liabilities
17,693
28,188
Payment of contingent consideration
-
(413)
Other, net
-
277
Net cash provided by operating activities
202,203
178,162
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(28,560)
(20,937)
Acquisition of businesses
(195,411)
(20,526)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
193
763
Net cash used in investing activities
(223,778)
(40,700)
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
411,250
300,000
Repayment of long-term debt
(421,716)
(313,407)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(6,500)
(2,280)
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards
(11,491)
(13,165)
Exercise of stock options
5,952
-
Repurchase of shares of common stock
(24,038)
(34,152)
Payment of contingent consideration
(150)
(428)
Net cash used in financing activities
(46,693)
(63,432)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
(Decrease) increase for the period
(68,268)
74,030
Beginning of period
330,007
184,807
End of period
$
261,739
$
258,837
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
$
39,135
$
19,257
Accruals for property and equipment
460
323
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
TruTeam
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
TruTeam
Sales
$
605,625
$
466,569
29.8
%
$
1,138,378
$
942,442
20.8
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
99,066
$
69,643
$
172,702
$
129,994
Operating margin, as reported
16.4
%
14.9
%
15.2
%
13.8
%
Rationalization charges
-
857
-
857
Acquisition related costs
1,112
-
1,112
4
COVID-19 pay
116
638
605
638
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
100,294
$
71,138
$
174,419
$
131,493
Operating margin, as adjusted
16.6
%
15.2
%
15.3
%
14.0
%
Service Partners
Sales
$
273,364
$
216,336
26.4
%
$
524,965
$
430,558
21.9
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
42,856
$
24,155
$
78,241
$
48,825
Operating margin, as reported
15.7
%
11.2
%
14.9
%
11.3
%
Rationalization charges
-
944
-
944
COVID-19 pay
20
54
54
54
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
42,876
$
25,153
$
78,295
$
49,823
Operating margin, as adjusted
15.7
%
11.6
%
14.9
%
11.6
%
Total
Sales before eliminations
$
878,989
$
682,905
$
1,663,343
$
1,373,000
Intercompany eliminations
(44,734)
(36,806)
(86,290)
(73,673)
Net sales after eliminations
$
834,255
$
646,099
29.1
%
$
1,577,053
$
1,299,327
21.4
%
Operating profit, as reported - segments
$
141,922
$
93,798
$
250,943
$
178,819
General corporate expense, net
(6,704)
(7,383)
(13,311)
(16,581)
Intercompany eliminations
(6,932)
(5,961)
(13,460)
(11,795)
Operating profit, as reported
$
128,286
$
80,454
$
224,172
$
150,443
Operating margin, as reported
15.4
%
12.5
%
14.2
%
11.6
%
Rationalization charges
-
2,376
16
2,376
Acquisition related costs †
1,457
(40)
2,210
196
Refinancing costs
-
20
-
57
COVID-19 pay
136
692
659
692
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
129,879
$
83,502
$
227,057
$
153,764
Operating margin, as adjusted
15.6
%
12.9
%
14.4
%
11.8
%
Share-based compensation
2,266
5,130
5,377
9,038
Depreciation and amortization
17,703
19,121
33,221
33,311
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
149,848
$
107,753
$
265,655
$
196,113
EBITDA margin, as adjusted
18.0
%
16.7
%
16.8
%
15.1
%
Sales change period over period
188,156
277,726
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period
42,095
69,542
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales
22.4
%
25.0
%
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
TopBuild Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations
Net sales
$
834,255
$
646,099
$
1,577,053
$
1,299,327
Gross profit, as reported
$
243,180
$
178,054
$
440,939
$
350,011
Rationalization charges
-
1,079
-
1,079
COVID-19 pay
122
482
592
482
Gross profit, as adjusted
$
243,302
$
179,615
$
441,531
$
351,572
Gross margin, as reported
29.1
%
27.6
%
28.0
%
26.9
%
Gross margin, as adjusted
29.2
%
27.8
%
28.0
%
27.1
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
128,286
$
80,454
$
224,172
$
150,443
Rationalization charges
-
2,376
16
2,376
Acquisition related costs
1,457
(40)
2,210
196
Refinancing costs
-
20
-
57
COVID-19 pay
136
692
659
692
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
129,879
$
83,502
$
227,057
$
153,764
Operating margin, as reported
15.4
%
12.5
%
14.2
%
11.6
%
Operating margin, as adjusted
15.6
%
12.9
%
14.4
%
11.8
%
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Income before income taxes, as reported
$
122,247
$
72,266
$
197,747
$
133,753
Rationalization charges
-
2,376
16
2,376
Acquisition related costs
1,457
(40)
2,210
196
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
-
20
13,862
290
COVID-19 pay
136
692
659
692
Income before income taxes, as adjusted
123,840
75,314
214,494
137,307
Tax rate at 26.0%
(32,198)
(19,582)
(55,769)
(35,700)
Income, as adjusted
$
91,642
$
55,732
$
158,725
$
101,607
Income per common share, as adjusted
$
2.76
$
1.68
$
4.78
$
3.04
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
33,177,435
33,202,423
33,190,107
33,401,135
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
Same branch:
TruTeam
$
538,360
$
466,569
$
1,043,657
$
942,442
Service Partners
269,473
216,336
521,074
430,558
Eliminations
(43,750)
(36,806)
(85,305)
(73,673)
Total same branch
764,083
646,099
1,479,426
1,299,327
Acquisitions (a):
TruTeam
$
67,265
$
-
$
94,721
$
-
Service Partners
3,891
-
3,891
-
Eliminations
(984)
-
(985)
-
Total acquisitions
70,172
-
97,627
-
Total
$
834,255
$
646,099
$
1,577,053
$
1,299,327
EBITDA, as adjusted
Same branch
$
140,425
$
107,753
$
253,554
$
196,113
Acquisitions (a)
9,423
-
12,101
-
Total
$
149,848
$
107,753
$
265,655
$
196,113
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
Same branch (b)
18.4
%
17.1
%
Acquisitions (c)
13.4
%
12.4
%
Total (d)
18.0
%
16.7
%
16.8
%
15.1
%
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
Same branch (e)
27.7
%
31.9
%
Acquisitions (c)
13.4
%
12.4
%
Total (f)
22.4
%
25.0
%
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales by Market (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Same branch:
Residential
$
594,259
$
505,534
$
1,151,253
$
1,012,266
Commercial
169,824
140,565
328,173
287,061
Same branch net sales
764,083
646,099
1,479,426
1,299,327
Acquisitions (a):
Residential
$
58,351
$
-
$
78,141
$
-
Commercial
11,821
-
19,486
-
Acquisitions net sales
70,172
-
97,627
-
Total net sales
$
834,255
$
646,099
$
1,577,053
$
1,299,327
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income, as reported
$
90,380
$
55,496
$
150,222
$
106,268
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net
6,039
8,188
12,563
16,457
Income tax expense
31,867
16,770
47,525
27,485
Depreciation and amortization
17,703
19,121
33,221
33,311
Share-based compensation
2,266
5,130
5,377
9,038
Rationalization charges
-
2,376
16
2,376
Acquisition related costs
1,457
(40)
2,210
196
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
-
20
13,862
290
COVID-19 pay
136
692
659
692
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
149,848
$
107,753
$
265,655
$
196,113
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
TopBuild Corp.
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
2020
2021
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
June 30, 2021
Net Sales
$
697,223
$
721,487
$
742,798
$
834,255
$
2,995,763
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †
73,677
55,303
44,199
2,204
175,383
Net sales, acquisition adjusted
$
770,900
$
776,790
$
786,997
$
836,459
$
3,171,146
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
NYSE:BLD
August 3, 2021
topbuild.com
TopBuild Corp.
2021 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2021
Low
High
Estimated net income
$
339.5
$
363.6
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted: